Kylie Jenner Performs 'Rise and Shine' at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Auction in L.A.

Kylie Jenner stepped out to support pals Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at their Los Angeles art auction on Friday night, where she was joined by mother Kris Jenner and the momager’s boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Documenting their coordinating mother-daughter outfits, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted a series of images showing off her all-white pantsuit, which complimented her mother’s black-and-white tuxedo ensemble.

“Locking down deals etc,” Kylie captioned the photos, before going on to post a solo picture of her own form-fitting look for the evening, which she captioned with a black heart emoji.

Throughout the course of the night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, also posted a series of clips as she spent time with Gamble, 39.

Image zoom Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner Kris Jenner/Instagram

The auction also featured some stripped-down performances from Bieber, who curated the evening alongside his wife.

One video posted by Kylie showed the 25-year-old singer, who was wearing a bright blue hoodie from his clothing brand, Drew, performing “Never Say Never” alongside pal Jaden Smith, while in another, posted by artist Greg Best, the Canadian pop star also sang his hit song “Sorry.”

Not letting her two friends have all the fun, at one point, Kylie herself grabbed the microphone to let the crowd hear her sing “Rise and Shine.”

In a video posted by a fan account, the reality star can be seen smiling before leaning into the microphone to sing her unintentional meme for the crowd, which burst out into applause.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Another photo from the night showed Best and Bieber standing in front of some Simpsons-inspired art.

“Incredible evening raising money for a great cause. Honored to be a part of it 🙏💙,” Best captioned the shot.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit charity organizations LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Following the family outing, Kylie kept the night going as she linked up with BFF Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou.

“How did I end up here?” she captioned one video that appeared to show the star on a party bus with pals, before posting a video of herself and Karanikolaou walking into a restaurant.

Kylie recently returned back home to California following a snowy trip to Park City, Utah, with daughter Stormi, 22 months — where the toddler went snowboarding for the very first time!

A source previously told PEOPLE the proud mom of one “had the best time.”

“Kylie couldn’t wait to take Stormi for her first snow vacation,” the source said. “She was beyond excited. Stormi snowboarded with an instructor and loved it. They have had the best time in Park City.”