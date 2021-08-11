The beauty mogul showed a glimpse at the fun affair, attended by family and friends, on social media

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 24th birthday in style — and she got to do so alongside the ones she loves most!

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner "had a small birthday celebration with her family and very close friends," a source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was catered and she got to enjoy her favorite brunch foods and treats," the source continues. "It was a great day for her."

kylie jenner bday party Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kylie provided a closer look at the festivities on her Instagram Story Tuesday. She shared footage of the various flowers she received and a glimpse at the food options that were available to her guests.

Kim, 40, also tagged her mother and sisters in an Instagram Story photo of them holding fancy cocktails.

For the special occasion, Kylie and her loved ones participated in a painting class. The birthday girl also gave a sneak peek at their table setting, where her name was written on a personalized placement card.

Additionally, the outside area was decorated with dozens of candles and string lights.

kylie jenner bday party Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Leading up to the chic affair, Kylie received multiple birthday wishes on social media from family and friends. In Kris' own Instagram tribute, she raved about Kylie being the "most amazing daughter."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You are so wise beyond your years. You are so kind, generous beyond belief and so loyal, compassionate, and loving," Kris, 65, continued. "You make every day extraordinary and your talent and creativity in everything you do amazes me."

kylie jenner bday party Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She added, "Thank you for being an inspiration to so many … especially me. I love you so much and I am blessed to be your mommy."

This summer, Kylie has largely been spending time at home with her 3-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

"Kylie has been laying low this summer. She hasn't traveled and is mostly hanging out at home," the source adds.