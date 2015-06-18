Kylie Jenner: I've Been Bullied by the 'Whole World'

It’s not all fun and games and fancy clothes in Kardashianland.

In multiple late-night videos posted to her Snapchat account on Wednesday, Kim Kardashian‘s youngest sibling Kylie Jenner shares thoughts on being bullied and tries to inspire others.

“It’s kind of crazy that I have 4 million people watch my Snapchats,” the 17-year-old says, speaking into the camera in a dimly lit room. “Half of you think I’m weird, and the other half think I’m funny.”

Delving deeper she says, “I’ve been bullied since I’ve been 9, from the whole world it feels like sometimes.”

Jenner has long made headlines and fueled Internet fodder over everything from her partying and relationships to her changing looks. The teen, who recently admitted to enhancing her lips on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, was the subject of a recent social media trend called The Kylie Jenner Challenge.

“I think that I’ve done a really great job at handling all of this. But there’s bullies everywhere,” she says, before ending on a positive note. “This isn’t a pity party though. … This is so that others with bullies out there know that you’re not alone.”