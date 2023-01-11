Kylie Jenner 'Is Not with' Travis Scott Currently, Source Says: She's 'Focused on Her Kids and Business'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's on-and-off relationship has hit the off switch once more.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul "is not with Travis right now."

"She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the source shares. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

Jenner is in a very different place from the 31-year-old "Sicko Mode" rapper, the source adds.

"Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."

It has "never been an easy relationship," says the insider, who notes Jenner "flips out" any time cheating rumors emerged.

"There is a reason that they never got married," the insider adds. "It's always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes."

Jenner and Scott have dated on and off since 2017. They welcomed daughter Stormi Webster, now 4, in February 2018 and a son in February 2022.

Even during their time apart, Jenner and Scott have strived to maintain a good friendship and co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children.

Following their 2019 split, The Kardashians star tweeted about where the pair stood with one another.

"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," she wrote at the time. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Previously, Scott described the pair's parenting style as "a more natural vibe."

"Like, more self-discipline," he told CR Men in 2021. "Like, 'Okay, you know you got to go to bed at 9, are you going to stay up till 11 or are you going to go to sleep now?' And it's so cool [to hear her say], 'I'm going to sleep ya'll!'"