Kylie Jenner Is 'Not Totally Innocent' (and Picks Her Nose!) in Life of Kylie Teaser

“I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am,” Kylie Jenner says in the newest trailer for her upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off Life of Kylie.

In the extended tease, the reality star calls her new docu-series “a therapy session” as she shows what it’s really to be part of one of the world’s most famous family, encountering screaming crowds and even sometimes realizing that a high-fashion manicure makes it tough to pick her nose. (Who hasn’t been there?)

“There’s two sides of me,” Jenner, 19, says in the promo. “There’s an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with, and who I really am around my friends.”

But Jenner is moving beyond just Keeping Up by offering this new glimpse at her life via Life of Kylie, saying, “This show is a gift for my fans.”

The show will also show the more serious toll international fame takes on her. Admits Jenner, “Nobody has a perfect life. But I’m not totally innocent because I am keeping up this lifestyle. I can’t do it forever.”

Last month, a source told PEOPLE Jenner’s famous family is “excited” about the young star’s new reality show, which has “been in talks for months.”

“Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] really are the next generation,” said the source, adding that Kylie and sister Kendall, 21, are what “keeps the entire family relevant.”

Life of Kylie premieres this July, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET), both on E!