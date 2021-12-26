The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a trio of clips of her new furry friend on her Instagram Story

Kylie Jenner Just Got a Kitten! Pregnant Star Shows Off Her Adorable New Pet on Christmas Day

Kylie Jenner attends the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation And Pop-up at Hudson Yards on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

Kylie Jenner attends the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation And Pop-up at Hudson Yards on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

Kylie Jenner has a new furry friend!

The pregnant Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, showed off her brand-new kitten in a trio of clips on her Instagram Story as she celebrated the Christmas holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first shot, the orange-and-white cat sits on Jenner's baby bump as the reality star scratches the feline's face while sitting by the fireplace in festive pajamas.

Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Pet Kitten on Christmas Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The next two slides feature videos of the tiny kitty curiously strutting around, letting out a few squeaks every now and again.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Pet Kitten on Christmas Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner and Travis Scott kept things relatively quiet this holiday season, more than a month after 10 concertgoers died at Scott's Astroworld Festival show in Houston on Nov. 5.

At the time, both Scott, 30, and Jenner posted statements and mourned the deaths of the fans. That hasn't stopped public backlash against both of them, but mostly pointed at Scott for not stopping the show soon enough. Scott and rapper Drake, who appeared for a song at the show, were named in a $750 million lawsuit filed by 125 Astroworld Festival attendees.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"Travis and I are broken and devastated," Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story. "My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events."

Jenner added: "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."

Jenner was in attendance at the Astroworld Festival with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. She is currently pregnant with the couple's second child.

In December, Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian defended her younger sister's relationship with Scott after a TikTok user posted leaked images of the pair from a recent magazine cover shoot, which had been scrapped in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Per the post, part of the story allegedly read, "Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven't been for two years."

The TikTok itself was a response to a comment that said, "My friend worked this shoot and said they didn't talk to each other the whole time."