Meet Toby and Tony! Kylie Jenner Names Her 'Famous' Toes After Facing Criticism About Her Feet

It looks like Kylie Jenner is embracing her feet’s newfound fame.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, reflected on all of the recent attention her toes have gotten after internet trolls criticized her bare feet, poking fun at the whole ordeal by naming her now-viral digits in several Instagram Stories.

“My toes are so famous,” she wrote in one post, before sharing a photo of her feet with the caption: “We should probably name them at this point.”

Jenner followed up with a close-up of her feet in which a unique moniker is written beside each 10 of her toes. She captioned the shot, “big toes are boys.”

In the post, the makeup mogul named the digits on her left foot: Tess, Teague, Tia, Trix and Toby the big toe. Meanwhile, she dubbed the toes on her right foot: Tina, Talia, Tasha, Tahnee and Tony.

Jenner first clapped back against criticisms about her feet on Tuesday when she received several negative remarks about her toes — particularly the middle toe on her right foot — after sharing a series of bikini photos from her recent trip to the Bahamas.

When one user called out her “short toe,” the mom of one responded, “I broke that toe when I was in middle school and it never healed right leave our toes alone they did nothing to you!!!!!!”

She then elaborated about her middle toe on her Instagram Stories, sharing a zoomed-in photo of her feet — adding a weary face emoji — from a slideshow of pictures she had previously posted.

“Everyone wants to come for my f—— toes,” Jenner said in a follow-up clip, panning the camera to show her white-painted toenails wiggling on a gray fur rug.

“By the way, I have cute ass feet, and I broke this middle toe in middle school, and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal,” she explained.

“So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said, demonstrating the movement. “This is a weird ass video,” she later joked.

Jenner also addressed the large scar on her left thigh in 2015 when fans pointed it out in an Instagram post. After many fans questioned her about the mark, she posted another photo of just her legs with the scar on full display, writing alongside the shot, “I love my scar.”

During a 2011 Q&A, Jenner said that the scar came from an accident while playing as a kid.

“When I was about 5 my sister and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall-enclosed gate,” she said. “After a while when my sister didn’t find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg.”

“It’s smaller now though because I grew!”