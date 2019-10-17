Kylie Jenner has struck a chord with the internet — again.

When the makeup mogul posted her Kylie Cosmetics office tour on her YouTube channel, fans watched as Jenner showed off her gorgeous, pink-themed Oxnard, California, office. However, it wasn’t the custom M&M’s with her face on them or the fully stocked champagne vending machine that impressed everyone the most: It was Jenner’s “rise and shine” greeting she sang to daughter Stormi as the 1-year-old woke up from her nap. The two-second snippet was enough to send the Internet into serious meme mode.

Jenner’s voice even inspired Ariana Grande to sing her own rendition on her Instagram story.

Ariana singing Kylie Jenner’s “Rise and Shine” is sending me this morning. pic.twitter.com/61HGNG2sDa — Ashley Sonlin (@ashleysonlin) October 17, 2019

And the mom was totally in on the joke — even getting Stormi to play along, too.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has blessed the Internet with meme-worthy moments.

The reality star started off 2016 strong when Jenner revealed in a resolutions video that she and her friends started “realizing things.” The phrase became so viral that even Jenner played along.

Only if you're realizing stuff https://t.co/GnPEOes12H — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 15, 2016

We can’t forget her infamous eye roll, which inspired one superfan’s tattoo.

“Is that a chicken??” is how we still react to seeing any type of small animal for the first time.

But nothing can really top the meme that was born (pun intended) once Jenner revealed she was pregnant with her first child with then-boyfriend Travis Scott.

What began as a beautiful recap video of her pregnancy journey turned into an opportunity for the Internet to find a new way to share who they’re thirsty for.

What will the viral queen inspire next?