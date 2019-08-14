Kylie Jenner Yells 'I'm So Scared' as She Leaps Off Yacht During European Birthday Vacation

Kylie Jenner is leaping into her 22nd year of life!

On Tuesday, Jenner shared a series of videos, which show her jumping off the mega yacht Tranquility — the 300-foot ship she chartered for her lavish birthday celebration in Italy — and into the deep blue sea.

“I’m so scared,” Jenner, 22, yells out in one clip before mustering up the courage to take the intense plunge.

“Oh my God! Did you see mommy jump?” someone says in the background of the clip, seemingly in reference to Jenner’s 18-month-old daughter Stormi.

“That’s high as f—!” Jenner screams from the water.

Another clip, taken from below the yacht, shows the makeup mogul jumping off in slow motion.

Of course, Jenner wasn’t the only one to take on the challenge.

Her boyfriend Travis Scott also leapt off the ship — without any hesitation.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Celebrates 22nd Birthday with Extravagant Gifts as Travis Scott Gifts Surprise Chain

Jenner and her family touched down in Italy last Tuesday, August 6, to celebrate the beauty mogul’s 22nd birthday. While on the trip, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been sharing several sweet moments with her daughter on social media, as well as with Scott, 28.

On Monday, Jenner shared a photo with Stormi, which shows the duo wearing matching blue, shirred dresses by TLZ L’Femme.

“Amore mio 🦋,” the reality star captioned the photo.

Her sister, Khloé Kardashian commented soon after, “Oh my cutenesses,” while Paris Hilton also remarked in the comments section, “💙😍😍💙.”

On Sunday, they continued festivities with some family sightseeing in Positano, Italy, and Jenner posted some precious photos of the family exploring the Italian coast on Instagram.

RELATED: Travis Scott Completely Covers Kylie Jenner’s House with Roses as Her Birthday Celebrations Commence

“A love without limits,” the mother of one captioned a post of herself and Stormi sitting together, while she captioned another of the pair sharing a kiss with an incredible view behind them, writing, “Blessed.”

Scott also shared a cute father-daughter moment with Stormi while the family took a boat ride along the coastline that was seen in the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s Instagram Story.