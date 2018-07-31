Kylie Jenner Just Launched Her Own Instagram Face Filter

You can now sport Kylie Jenner-approved lips!

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, who recently graced the cover of Forbes, just launched her own custom face filter on Instagram.

Starting Tuesday, Instagram users who follow Jenner can swipe over to their live camera and see what they look like with a Kylie Cosmetics lipstick.

The filter allows users to virtually wear seven of the most famous Kylie Cosmetics lip colors — Candy K, Dolce, Posie K, Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye and Glitz — which are sold on KylieCosmetics.com, as well as at the brand’s various pop-up shops and mobile truck events.

In addition to testing out the ultra-glam virtual lipstick, the filter will also define and darken lashes, softly blur the face and give users a Jenner-like contour.

At just 20 years old (she turns 21 on Aug. 10), Jenner was named one of America’s richest businesswomen by Forbes earlier this month.

Forbes/Jamel Toppin

Jenner, who’s surpassed older sister Kim Kardashian West as the most profitable member of the family, swiftly turned her idea to launch lip kits into a $900 million business.

After launching her namesake makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner’s used her loyal fanbase and powerful social media platform to catapult the brand into one of the fastest-growing companies in the beauty business.

Forbes reports that Kylie Cosmetics has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since its initial launch, which includes an estimated $330 million in 2017 alone.

Jenner credits her more than 100 million social media followers as one of the keys to her success.

“Social media is an amazing platform,” she said in the Forbes cover story. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”