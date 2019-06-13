Kris and Kylie Jenner Feud Over Office Space as Kourtney Calls Billionaire Kylie 'Entitled'

Some mother-daughter drama is brewing on this week’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Kris and Kylie Jenner are fighting over the Kylie Cosmetics office space — but not face-to-face. In the clip, Kris, 63, is at the office when she gets a call from daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 40, while Kylie, 21, is at home hanging out with sister Khloé Kardashian, 34.

“How’s the office?” Kourtney asks. “I have to come see it.”

“You’re going to love it,” Kris says. “But lately, Kylie’s been so territorial. I’m not sure what’s going on.”

Speaking to Khloé, Kylie complains that their momager is “just doing too much with my office.”

“My office that I just got and pay way too much a month [for] — I’ve spent so much time making it perfect,” she says.

When Khloé reveals Kris already showed her and Scott Disick the space, Kylie is shocked.

“What? I told her not to show any of you guys until I was there and could give you the grand tour,” she says.

“Oh, I got the grand tour, honey,” says Khloé as footage rolls of Kris showing her and Disick around the office.

“It’s Kylie Cosmetics! How is she going to hide this when the office is done and you walk up and the door is glass, [with] my logo,” Kylie says. “She’s there in my parking spot. I’m just like, why are you in my parking spot?”

“Like, respect whose it is. It’s your office,” Khloé says. “She definitely doesn’t think that. It’s her office.”

“It’s just getting out of hand,” Kylie says.

Kris has a slightly different perspective, naturally.

“In front of everybody at the office she’s like, ‘Don’t ever park in my parking space again. It’s the one thing that means something to me. I’ve worked so hard,’ ” she recounts to Kourtney over the phone. “I’m like, oh my goodness. I was on an important call and she locked me out of the office because she needed to do her work.”

“She has this like, entitlement. No one says anything because she’s Kylie Billionaire Jenner,” Kourtney says of her sister, who was crowned the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in March.

“Definitely don’t let her boss you around,” she adds. “You’re Kris [mother-f—ing] Jenner. You are her mother.”

“Yeah, I’m important,” Kris insists. “I’ve helped build this business with Kylie and I’m older. I’m the mom. I deserve a little bit of respect.”

But Khloé is a little more cutthroat.

“Listen, bitch,” she tells her sister. “There’s no f—ing friends and loyalty in the game of being a billionaire.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!