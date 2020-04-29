"I know no one agrees and no one cares, but I'm going to do my Christmas morning at my house," Kylie Jenner says in a sneak peek

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Clash Over Where to Celebrate Christmas Morning on KUWTK

It's no secret that the Kardashians go all out for Christmas — and the party planning can get tense.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner and her five daughters meet to discuss the upcoming holiday. And while Kourtney Kardashian, 40, had already agreed to throw the family's famous Christmas Eve party at her house, they still had to discuss where to celebrate Christmas Day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm so happy Kourtney decided to host Christmas Eve. But they're still deciding where they want to spend Christmas morning," says Kris, 64. "It's going to be interesting — it's like the battle of the Christmas mornings. Who's going to win?"

After everyone signs off on Kourtney's "homey" theme for the Dec. 24 bash, Kylie Jenner, 22, brings up the elephant in the room: Christmas morning, which Kourtney has traditionally hosted for the whole family.

"Kourtney is not giving this up," warns Kim Kardashian West, 39.

"It really means a lot to me, and I would love to keep it at my house," says Kourtney. "More than the party, I don't care to have the party at my house, but I'm happy to if you guys want it there."

"I know no one agrees and no one cares, but I'm going to do my Christmas morning at my house and then meet you guys," Kylie says, explaining that she wants her 2-year-old daughter Stormi with ex Travis Scott to experience Santa Claus visiting her home.

"It just doesn't make sense that Santa only goes to Kourtney's house," she says. "The best part about Christmas morning for me growing up was Santa visits your house. That's why you love it at your house. I just want that for Stormi."

Image zoom E! (2)

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Videos of Stormi as She Reveals She Still Sleeps with Pregnancy Pillow

"But you want Stormi by herself, not with her cousins?" asks Khloé Kardashian, 34. "For me ... it's just me and True. So I'm like, big old family!"

"It's just me and Stormi," Kylie points out. "No one is going to come to Christmas morning."

"You have 12 million friends that stay with you at all times," Khloé teases. "You're telling me Stas won't be with you? You have people."

But Kylie won't budge.

"Santa visits our house," she declares. "That's what it's going to be."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!