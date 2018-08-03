Kylie Jenner Kisses Travis Scott at Astroworld Listening Party: 'The Craziest Ride of My Life'

Kylie Jenner is Travis Scott‘s No. 1 fan.

To show her support for the release of her boyfriend’s third album, Astroworld, Jenner posted a photo of herself wearing the rapper’s merch.

“You didn’t have to go this hard baby,” she wrote. “Astroworld just dropped and it’s the craziest ride of my life.”

In the photo, Jenner, 20, is seen wearing an Astroworld shirt tied up to reveal her abs.

Jenner also joined Scott, 26, to celebrate the album launch at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Thursday. The couple was seen cuddling while an exclusive group of friends and fans listened to the album.

In videos circulating on social media, Jenner can be seen giving Scott a hug as they swayed to the music. Later in the night, the two were also spotted sharing a sweet kiss.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at Astroworld listening party in Chicago pic.twitter.com/JdxqaFFPGM — Jimi Jones (@jimi_jimijones) August 3, 2018

Scott’s new album includes several mentions of his girlfriend and their 6-month-old daughter, Stormi.

In the song “Sicko Mode,” Scott references Jenner’s recent Forbes cover, in which she was named one of the youngest soon-to-be billionaires.

“Passes to my daughter, I’ma show her what it took/Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other bitches shook,” he rapped.

He also rapped about the start of his relationship with Jenner and how they kept their romance out of the spotlight in “Skeletons.”

“We just rocked Coachella, I gave her of half of the check/It was good sex, I didn’t mention to the net/Didn’t pass the loud, that was out of respect.”

The couple have been dating since April 2017, when they connected at Coachella. They welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.

Jenner has said the couple does their best to keep their relationship private, despite the constant media attention.

“I don’t think he’s really cool with it, but he deals with it, because we love each other and we have a family,” she recently told GQ. “For sure, I know he doesn’t like the attention. That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won’t come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t ever see us together, that’s okay with me, because we just do our thing.”

Sources previously told PEOPLE that welcoming a daughter has only strengthened the couple’s bond.

“Kylie’s relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger,” said one source. “Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better.”

“Kylie spends so much time with Stormi,” the source added. “She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on. She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”