Kylie Jenner Hilariously Kisses and Picks the Nose of Mom Kris' Life-Size Wax Figure

Image zoom

Kylie Jenner is getting up close and personal with Kris Jenner‘s doppelgänger!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, shared several hilarious videos of herself having some fun with a life-size wax figure made in her mother’s image on her Instagram Stories on Monday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first clip, Kylie — wearing a black ensemble — poses cheek to cheek with the uncanny statue as she touches its face. The makeup mogul then sticks her finger in one of its nostrils and pats its forehead.

Next, Kylie changes the angle the camera to get a close-up of the mouth before giving a it a peck on the lips.

Image zoom

Image zoom

RELATED: Kris Jenner Has a Life-Size Wax Figure of Herself in Her Home: ‘It’s Insane’

Last year, Kris, 64, revealed in a series of Instagram Stories that the Hollywood Wax Museum had specifically made the wax figure for her. At the time, she kept the statue — which is clad in a tuxedo modeled after the mother of six’s favorite Dolce and Gabbana suit — tucked beside a bar in her home.

“You guys have no idea how real this looks. It’s insane,” daughter Kim Kardashian remarked in a video shared to her own Instagram Stories.

“It’s exact — down to the little mark she has,” she continued, pointing to a beauty mark on its chin. “This is her exact hairline. I can’t even tell you how creepy and amazing this is.”

The wax figure was the same one Kris had unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York City in May 2019. The statue was presented for the first time ever along with ones made in the likeness of her five daughters.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/TikTok

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Mom Kris Poke Fun at Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘ABCDEFG’ Speech in Funny TikTok

Recently, Kylie and Kris teamed up to star in their first mother-daughter TikTok video, recreating a spirited reenactment of an early Keeping Up with the Kardashians scene between Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, as they spar over her “ABCDEFG” catchphrase.

“So are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?” Kris mouths, playing Disick, 36, in a TikTok posted to Kylie’s account and her Instagram Stories.

Kylie then comes into frame, delivering the lines in a over-the-top manner, impersonating her older sister.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“ABCDEFG,” she mouths while putting sunglasses on. “I have to go.”

“What the heck does ‘ABCDEFG’ mean?” asks a confused Kris (as Scott), to which Kylie (as Kourtney) explains, “It’s just a phrase I like to use.” When Kris questions whether that’s a “real phrase,” Kylie brings a bottle to her lips after declaring in Kourtney’s voice, “It means the conversation is over.”