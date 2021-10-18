Travis Barker popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian Sunday evening at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian & More React to Kourtney's Engagement to Travis Barker: 'Kravis Forever'

The Kardashian-Jenner family couldn't be happier for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

On Sunday, shortly after Kardashian, 42, found her happily ever after with Barker when the Blink 182 rocker, 45, popped the question with a romantic beach proposal, the Poosh founder's famous family shared their excitement on social media.

On Twitter, Kim Kardashian West shared a slow-motion video of the couple sharing a kiss, complete with a close-up of her sister's massive engagement ring. "KRAVIS FOREVER," she wrote alongside the tweet.

Sister Kylie Jenner also celebrated Kourtney's new chapter, sharing photos on her Instagram Story of a rose-adorned dinner table, as well as a zoomed in image of Kardashian's sparkler.

Kourtney Kardashian; Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Kim Kardashian West Instagram

Barker's three children similarly shared some shots from the celebratory moment as well. The rocker shares stepdaughter Atiana, son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

"Congratulations @kourtneykardash and @travisbarker I'm so happy for you guys love you guys so much!" Landon, 18, wrote in an Instagram Story post of the newly engaged pair kissing.

Kourtney Kardashian; Travis Barker Credit: Atiana De La Hoya Instagram

"So happy for you guys I love u both!" Alabama, 15, echoed on her respective Instagram Story while giving a look at Kardashian's ring.

Atiana, 22, meanwhile, shared a shot of Barker holding Kardashian's hand, where she showed off her new bling, alongside a sweet pic of the couple kissing.

On Sunday, Kardashian said yes to forever with Barker, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE. According to TMZ , who was first to report the news, Barker proposed at a beachside hotel in Montecito, Calif. The musician planned an elaborate floral arrangement in the sand before getting down on one knee and popping the question.

Kardashian also confirmed the exciting news on Instagram by sharing pictures from the romantic proposal with the caption, "forever @travisbarker.

PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January. They made their romance Instagram official in February after Valentine's Day when the reality star shared a photo of the pair holding hands.

This marks Kardashian's first engagement, but she shares her three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with ex Scott Disick.

Barker was also previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002, and briefly dated Rita Ora in 2015. Kardashian was previously linked to Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat.