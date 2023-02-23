Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Perform Fun TikTok Routine at the Gym — and Sister Khloé Has a Cameo

The sisters teamed up for their own take on TikTok's "It's a Wrap" trend, based on the hit Mariah Carey song

Published on February 23, 2023 10:04 AM
Photo: Kylie Jenner TikTok

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian make going to the gym look fun!

The sisters used some of their workout time to recreate a viral TikTok dance — and there was even a cameo from Khloé Kardashian.

In a video uploaded by Jenner, 25, using the Mariah Carey song "It's a Wrap," the sisters nailed a dance combo. Then, they began to improv from there.

Jenner sashayed toward the camera and ran back to Kim, 42, who jumped into Jenner's arms. Meanwhile, Khloé, 38, walked into the background of the shot and waved hello.

The sweet sibling moment comes shortly after Jenner called Kim her favorite sister — at least, "right now."

"Kim has changed so much recently," Kylie told Vanity Fair Italy. "We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."

Jenner, however, also said the title of her favorite sister "changes over time."

Though their bond was on display in the joint TikTok, this isn't the first time Kim has participated in the dance trend. She teamed up with daughter North West, and Carey herself — for another version of the dance with Carey's daughter, Monroe. In it, the kids were responsible for the dance moves, while Kim and Carey popped in to lip sync the track.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.

