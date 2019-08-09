Kylie Jenner is taking her makeup routine to a whole new level by adding one hilarious extra step — getting drunk with big sister Khloé Kardashian.

On Thursday, Kylie, 21, shared a new “Get Ready with Me” video on her YouTube channel, which featured herself and Khloé, 35, testing out the makeup mogul’s Birthday Collection a.k.a. The Money Collection.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder opted to switch things up for this particular tutorial by taking shots of the bedazzled and engraved Don Julio 1942 Tequila Khloé gifted her on her 21st birthday.

During the vlog, Kylie tells Khloé that she wanted to film with her because “you’re my favorite sister … but don’t tell the rest.”

The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister then reveals that she and Khloé will be attempting to do their best Birthday Collection looks while under the influence.

As they apply their concealer, it becomes apparent that the alcohol has kicked in as Khloé gasps in disgust as Kylie says, “I’ve honestly never done my makeup intoxicated, but I’m doing pretty good.”

Khloé then calls her best friend Malika Haqq before excitedly taking another shot of Don Julio — at this point they’ve taken six shots each. By the end of the video, the sisters took 9 shots.

They then call momager Kris Jenner and beg her to come and take shots with them.

Kris declines the invitation, but says, “You guys are drunky monkeys, but I love it.”

While Kris was unable to make an appearance, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble shows up and watches them apply eyeshadow and of course takes a few shots.

That’s when Kim Kardashian West calls and her kids Saint, 3, and North, 6, say hi to their aunts.

Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie also makes a cameo in the clip.

Kylie’s birthday collection drops on Saturday the same day as her lavish birthday celebration in Capri, Italy.

For the occasion, Kylie has chartered the mega yacht Tranquility.

According to TMZ, the 300-ft. ship accommodates 22 guests, comes with a 29-person crew and costs about $1.2 million per week. It includes 10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi and swimming pool with underwater lights.

Richie, 20, and Disick, 36, are also on the trip and Kourtney Kardashian is expected to join her and Disick’s three kids at some point. Kris, 63, and Gamble, 38, are also on the trip and were photographed on the boat.

Hours after touching down, Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott were spotted enjoying a date night in the romantic Italian city.

For the outing, Scott, 28, kept it cool in a white T-shirt and jeans while Kylie wore a Versace two-piece set paired with a black handbag, gold sandals and mini hoop earrings.

Kylie and Scott has previously sparked speculation that they would be tying the knot on the vacation after Kylie was spotted boarding a private plane with what looked like a wedding dress earlier this week.

A source has since told PEOPLE they have no such plans.

“It’s not Kylie’s wedding and she is only flying to Italy to celebrate her birthday,” said the source. “She had a big, successful year and she wanted to treat herself, her family and friends to the best party.”