Kylie Jenner believes everything happens for a reason.

Just weeks after the season 16 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, E! gave fans their first look at the reality show’s upcoming season, which will return in the fall. In the clip, which was released on Sunday, Khloé Kardashian asks her younger sister where her relationship stands with Jordyn Woods, 21, in the aftermath of her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

“So Jordyn, do you miss her, wanna be friends with her?” Khloé, 35, inquires.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason — for me, for you, for her, for everybody,” Kylie, 21, replies.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul went on to share that because the pair had such a strong bond and spent so much time together, she “needed” some time to be able to experience life on her own.

“She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together,” she explains. “I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’ And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her.”

“Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others,” Kylie adds.

Praising her younger sibling, Khloé applauds Kylie for having such a mature take on all of the drama.

“I really respect in you that you’re really good at being calm even when you probably do want to scream at someone,” she shares. “I think it’s just because you’re so confident and secure with who you are, which is so wonderful. It’s such an inspiring trait you have.”

Thanking her sister, Kylie credited her family for giving her strength.

“I feel like we’re just all so lucky to have each other,” she shares. “A lot of the reason why I am who I am is because of you guys.”

“Everything’s supposed to happen for a reason. And I feel like this is the season to filter through the b—,” Khloé adds. “Only the strong and loyal will survive.”

News broke in February that Thompson, 28, had cheated on Khloé with Woods.

Woods went on to share her side of the story in a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk in March, claiming that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. She adamantly denied having sex with him.

Following the scandal, Kylie distanced herself from her former BFF as Woods moved out of the KUWTK star’s house, where she previously resided.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the former best friends are now “friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were.”

“It’s Kylie’s choice to have some contact with Jordyn,” said the source. “She understands that it’s still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloé, but she has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn. She’s still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful.”

Khloé, however, “never wants to see Jordyn again,” the source said.