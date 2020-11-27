The sisters also decide who is their mom's favorite and who is a "sloppy drunk"

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Do TikTok Test to Reveal Who's Into 'Rappers' and Who Dates 'Hoopers'

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are getting brutally honest about each other's lives — all in good fun, of course!

On Thanksgiving, the sisters starred in a TikTok on Kylie's page, showcasing the contrast between the two Keeping Up with the Kardashian stars. In the playful video, Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23, walk toward the camera as two different options appear onscreen, with either sister walking left or right to pick their choice.

Sometimes, however, the siblings have to keep the other honest!

First, the pair designate who is a "Supermodel" and who is an "Instagram Model," with Kendall (who has turned runway modeling into a career) naturally claiming the "supermodel" title, pushing Kylie (who has over 201 million IG followers) to the other side when she tries to join her.

When it came to which is "Dad's Fav" or "Mom's Fav," Kendall starts off on mom Kris Jenner's side before the siblings shake hands and swap corners.

Next up is dating life — and the pair stay in their lanes, covering their faces playfully, as if to hide their embarrassment. Kendall (who's previously dated basketball athletes like Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons and Devin Booker) claims the "Hoopers" preference, while Kylie (who shares daughter Stormi, 2, with rapper ex Travis Scott, and was previously linked to Tyga) admits to her affinity for "Rappers."

The famous sisters also choose between "Going Out" and "Staying In" when it comes to their partying go-to's, with Kendall piggy-backing on her younger sister as they opt for the low-key option — before Kylie scurries back into frame to rush to the "Going Out" option. They then reveal who is "High Maintenance" (Kylie) and "Low Maintenance" (Kendall).

Finally, when it comes time to own up to who is a "Sloppy Drunk" and who is a "Funny Drunk," Kendall laughs as she forces Kylie to be truthful and slide over to the "Sloppy" side before the video cuts off mid–playful scuffle.

Older sis Kim Kardashian West shared the TikTok on Twitter, writing alongside it, "They're so cute!"

The friendly holiday TikTok bonding comes months after Kendall and Kylie got into a feud and avoided speaking to each other for weeks, a dispute that played out on the recent season of KUWTK.

The fight went down during the family's trip to Palm Springs earlier this year. After Kendall, Kylie and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble ended up in the same car at the end of a night out, things got physical when Kylie refused to have the driver drop Kendall off at her house, which was apparently out of the way. Kendall then accused Corey of cursing at her during the scuffle.

They eventually made amends: "I just wanted to say that I think that the other night just got completely out of control, and I just feel like I was just confused on my part because we never spoke about me taking you home until it was the very last minute, so I think it was just like, miscommunication," Kylie told her sister. "Obviously I would never do anything to hurt you and it was just crazy and it just shouldn't have ever gotten to that point."