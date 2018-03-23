New Mom Kylie Jenner Has a Girls' Night Out with BFF Jordyn and Sisters Kourtney and Kendall

Kylie Jenner took a break from 7-week-old daughter Stormi on Thursday, for a “little dinner party” with BFF Jordyn Woods and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

The 20-year-old posted for a group mirror selfie that Kardashian posted on Instagram, serving her best model look while wearing a black mini dress, knee-high boots, and and white jacket.

Her sisters looked equally chic, Kendall, 22, and Kourtney, 38, both in light jeans and black shoes. Photographer Kourtney paired them with a long black jacket and crop top that showed off her abs. Kendall, meanwhile, wore a black turtleneck top with lace sleeves.

Woods, 20, broke out the pack with a white button-down top, cross-shoulder bag, khaki pair of pants, and black sneakers.

“Little dinner party,” Kourtney captioned the post. (Per her Instagram story, they were at Mr. Chow.)

Sisters Khloé Kardashian, 33, and Kim Kardashian West, 37, seemed to skip the party.

Both have plenty on their plates, of course, with Khloé weeks away from giving birth to her first child and Kim staying busy with 10-week-old daughter Chicago (her third child) at home.

This is on second outing Kylie has had this week.

She and baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, took a break from tending to their daughter, who was born on Feb. 1, to spend some time one-on-one Tuesday — enjoying Aloha Pineapple smoothies and oatmeal at a Jamba Juice in West Hollywood before later continuing their couple time that night at West Hollywood eatery Sweet Chick.

Kylie and Scott are still making time for their relationship since becoming parents, stepping out on a lunch date with friends and family at Nobu Malibu in February — where Jenner showed off her luxe push present,, a black Ferrari La Ferrari — and snuggling together on a boat as they arrived at a restaurant in Miami earlier this month.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

On Wednesday, Woods spoke to reporters at the Boohoo Block Party in Hollywood, raving about how Kylie is doing as a mother.

“It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go,” Woods told PEOPLE. “I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

Woods says Kylie has taken a “learn as you go” approach to everyday tasks like changing diapers, and that the duo’s friendship hasn’t changed since the Lip Kit mogul became a mom.

“It’s definitely the same,” Woods revealed. “If anything, I feel like no matter who you are friends with, no matter what happens, the more you experience together, the more you grow and the more you figure it out. It’s just about growing up. We are growing up now and it’s cool.”

Stormi is “just an angel” according to Woods, who admitted, “everything she does is cute” — not to mention, the baby girl’s got a pretty dedicated squad around her.

When asked about Travis Scott being a hands-on father, Woods said, “Yes, everyone is super proactive, super in it, super excited, healthy, happy, and that is most important.”