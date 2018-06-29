Kylie Jenner and Kanye West Named to TIME's 25 Most Influential People on the Internet

Kim Kardashian may have broken the Internet, but she’s not the most influential KarJenner family member online.

TIME has named her husband Kanye West and little sister Kylie Jenner to its ranking of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet, the magazine announced Thursday.

The 41-year-old rapper’s controversial Twitter spree helped seal his spot on the list.

Kanye West and Kylie Jenner Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

“Since returning to the platform in April after a nearly year-long hiatus, many fans have been alternately baffled, angry and saddened to see the same artist who, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, accused President Bush of not caring about black people, call President Trump his “brother,” post an image of a Make America Great Again Hat, and defend his comments about slavery being a “choice,’” according to TIME. “But despite calls for West to be “cancelled,” his recently released album, Ye, debuted atop the Billboard 200.”

As for Jenner? The 20-year-old makeup mogul can thank fans’ fervor over the arrival of her daughter, Stormi, and her booming Kylie Cosmetics business. According to TIME, her sponsored Instagram posts are “worth the equivalent of $1 million (about a fifth the cost of a Super Bowl commercial).”

Other celebrities on the list include Rihanna, President Donald Trump, Korean boy band BTS, fit mommy influencer Sia Cooper and YouTubers Logan and Jake Paul.