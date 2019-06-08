Well that’s awkward.

Kylie Jenner hit the town on Friday to celebrate pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s birthday, and ended up spending time at the same West Hollywood nightclub as her former best friend Jordyn Woods, as well as sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

Jenner and Woods, both 21, were there to celebrate Stassie’s birthday, although it’s unclear why Thompson, 28, visited the hotspot, according to TMZ, which also reported that Woods arrived at the bash alongside pal Jaden Smith, who is also friends with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

Woods was not featured in any of the clips Jenner shared from the festivities online, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star keeping the focus on the birthday girl. While en route to the bash, Jenner shared a clip of herself and Karanikolaou posing together in their vehicle, writing, “Bestie birthday weekend @stassiebaby.”

She also went on to share a few videos of sister Kendall Jenner posing inside the bash in front of a celebratory neon sign and a wall covered in photos of Karanikolaou’s face.

Jenner and Woods were best friends for many years, but their relationship was severed in the wake of Woods’ cheating scandal with Thompson — and while Jenner was initially torn about rekindling their friendship, she’s since officially moved on.

“Kylie has had a very hard time moving on from their friendship. But not being able to rely on Jordyn’s friendship has actually been great for Kylie,” a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that while the pair are “occasionally” in touch, their relationship will never be the same.

“Kylie is still in contact with Jordyn occasionally, but they are never going to be best friends ever again,” said the source. “Kylie has moved on and seems very happy.

Although Jenner has remained publicly silent about the scandal that ended their friendship, last month the star was seen speaking out about the drama for the first time in a KUTWK supertease for the remainder of the show’s 16th season.

“For you and Jordyn, it’s like a divorce,” family matriarch Kris Jenner tells Kylie in the promo.

Speaking out for the first time about Woods and the scandal, Kylie says, “She f—ed up.”

Kylie then voices her loyalty to Khloé when she is shown telling her heartbroken sister, “Just know I love you.”

“I look in her eyes, she’s just really going through it,” Kylie is heard saying.

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February.

On March 1, Woods shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, claiming that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17.

Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, Woods admitted that the next day, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them though she told Kardashian and Jenner that she had been at Thompson’s house.