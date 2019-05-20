Kylie Jenner has officially moved on from her friendship with Jordyn Woods.

Although Jenner was initially torn about whether or not to dive back into her friendship with her longtime best friend in the wake of the Tristan Thompson scandal in February, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has distanced herself from Woods, 21, in the months since.

“Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” a source tells PEOPLE about Jenner, 21, and Woods, who previously lived with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul prior to her alleged tryst with Khloé Kardashian’s ex Thompson.

“While Jordyn did move out, she still had some belongings at Kylie’s house until recently,” says the source.

“For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship. It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long. When Kylie was hiding her pregnancy from the world, Jordyn spent almost every day with her,” the source adds about Jenner, who shares 15-month-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott.

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s alleged infidelity first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson, 28, kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17. Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told Kardashian — who shares 13-month-old daughter True with the NBA star — and Jenner that she had been at Thompson’s house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

Weeks after the incident, Jenner and Woods were “working on rebuilding their friendship,” an insider told PEOPLE.

Now, the source says, “Kylie has had a very hard time moving on from their friendship. But not being able to rely on Jordyn’s friendship has actually been great for Kylie.”

As a result of Jenner no longer spending the majority of her time with Woods, the mother of one has forged deeper relationships with other friends in her life, including fellow mothers.

“She realized that she has other women and moms in her life that are great and loyal friends,” the source shares.

And while Jenner is still “occasionally” in touch with Woods, they won’t get back to the place they once were.

“Kylie is still in contact with Jordyn occasionally, but they are never going to be best friends ever again,” says the source. “Kylie has moved on and seems very happy. It just didn’t make sense that Jordyn still had things at Kylie’s.”

A rep for Woods declined to comment.

In the time since she has moved out of Jenner’s home, Woods has found a new place of her own to rest her head.

Over the weekend, Woods showed off her new house on Instagram Sunday, sharing a photo of herself perched on her couch in her living room, which overlooks a view of the Los Angeles hills.

“Finally my first piece of furniture arrived!” she wrote. “Designing homes is such a task but I’m having the best time doing it.”