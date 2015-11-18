Kim Kardashian West moved back in with her mom Kris Jenner while her house is under construction

Kylie Jenner Jokes She Would 'Seriously Stab' Herself if Kim Kardashian Moved in with Her

Kylie Jenner says it like it is!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a new clip for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West, 35, sits down with Kylie and their mom Kris Jenner to inform them that she has to move out of her house with husband Kanye West due to construction. While Kardashian West is all smiles as she announces the news and prods the two to let her move in with one of them, Kris, 60, and Kylie are less than enthused.

“Kanye and I are in the final stages of our construction on our home and they’ve advised us that we should move out so that they can do our bedroom and our bathrooms now,” Kardashian West says in on-camera interview, before teasingly asking her mom and sister if either of them wants a roommate.

“Oh my God,” says Kris. “I would have to make a run for it. Sayonara!”

“Maybe we could move into Kylie’s new place for like, a little bit,” Kardashian West suggests.

“I would seriously stab myself,” Kylie replies, looking clearly unamused.

“Come on, Kylie! I would do it for you,” Kardashian West continues. “I’m going to ask Kanye if he’s into that idea.”

“Nobody is staying at my house,” Kylie repeats.

Kardashian West, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to take their lukewarm response to heart, laughing that she doesn’t know why the two are being “so rude and dramatic.”

“Like, I’m pregnant – they should want to like, cater to a pregnant woman,” she says.

Turns out, Kris ended up opening her doors to Kardashian West, West and their 2-year-old daughter North in September.

Kardashian West and her hubby, 38, are no stranger to Kris’ Calabasas mansion. The two previously lived at home with the momager for more than a year, initially moving in together with Kris in 2013, around the time that North was born and while they were remodeling an $11 million home in Bel Air.