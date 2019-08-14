The Best Photos of Kylie Jenner's Lavish Italian Getaway

Mamma mia! Kylie Jenner really knows how to celebrate in style
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 14, 2019 01:24 PM

Let the birthday celebrations begin! 

We don’t know about you, but Kylie Jenner’s feelin’ 22! 

She accessorized her hot pink feather mini-dress with a diamond necklace gifted to her by Travis Scott. 

It was a family getaway! 

Of course, there was quality Stormi time. 

Someone give Stormi the wheel, she’s ready to drive the boat. 

Stormi’s face is the one everyone makes when the waiter is headed over with their food. 

Kylie’s teaching her daughter how to enjoy the finer things in life. 

“Blessed,” Jenner simply captioned this photo.  

The 22-year-old mogul looked stunning in her hot pink bikini and matching sarong 

Jenner and Co. boarded a mega-yacht, Tranquility, and charted it around Italy. 

Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, was living her best life on board.

This photo screams, “I gave birth to a billionaire!” 

Kylie changed into another feathered look, this time a white gown that people initially thought was a wedding dress

Of course, there were plenty of selfies. 

Jenner got serenaded by Stormi and it was, as expected, totally adorable

She also took a dip with her mom.

Kylie said of her bond with Stormi, “sweetest love I’ve ever known 💙.”

These matching outfits are perfect! 

Sofia Richie was also on board the yacht. 

Not pictured: Scott Disick. Don’t worry, Lord Disick was on the boat, too. Maybe he was just being a good Instagram boyfriend?

Positano looked absolutely stunning from Richie’s point of view! 

Richie looked totally relaxed hanging out in Positano. 

Here she is, soaking up the sun with Kylie’s pal Yris Palmer, who is also tagging along on the vacation. 

Jenner’s bestie, Anastasia Karanikolaou, was also on the trip. She captioned this photo, “I’ve eaten pasta for breakfast lunch and dinner and these 10 extra pounds taste great.”

Advertisement
