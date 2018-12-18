Kylie Jenner Is One of the Top 5 Wealthiest Celebrities in America for 2018

The past year has been “unforgettable” for Kylie Jenner — on both a personal and professional level.

Just weeks before the New Year, Forbes released its list of wealthiest celebrities for 2018, and the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder was among the top five earners on the list.

Jenner, who owns 100 percent of her makeup business, is estimated to have a $900 million net worth. According to the outlet, she tied for fifth place with Jay-Z, who is also estimated to have a $900 million net worth.

Leading the list in the top four spots is George Lucas ($5.4 billion), Steven Spielberg ($3.7 billion), Oprah ($2.8 billion) and Michael Jordan ($1.7 billion). David Copperfield ($875 million), Diddy ($825 million), Tiger Woods ($800 million) and James Patterson ($800 million) rounded out the remaining last four spots.

Earlier this year, Jenner was named one of America’s richest self-made women as she graced the cover of Forbes‘ ranking of the most successful female businesswomen.

The baby of the Kardashian-Jenner family, who’s surpassed older sister Kim Kardashian West as the most profitable member of the family, swiftly turned her idea to launch lip kits into a $900 million business in the span of two years. And if she maintains the same pace, she’s likely to surpass Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female.

She credited her more than 100 million social media followers as the key to her success. “Social media is an amazing platform,” she said in the cover story. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”

In addition to her booming empire, Jenner’s personal world has been immensely blessed this year. This past February, Jenner became a mom when she welcomed baby girl Stormi, now 10 months, with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Last month, in an adorable video that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted on Instagram, Jenner tried to get her daughter to say the name of her business, while Stormi wanted to settle for an easier word.

As Stormi fiddled with one of her mom’s shiny makeup packages, Jenner slowly repeated, “Kylie Cosmetics” — but Stormi just babbled in response.

“Dada,” Stormi, who rocked a grey sweatpant ensemble and red sneakers, then declared.

Reflecting on 2018 in a heartfelt Instagram post shared Monday, Jenner thanked her fans and Stormi for making the past year the “best” one yet.

“Just thinking about how much i love each and every one of you. thank you for all the love and support this year,” she captioned a photo of herself and her daughter. “2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best. i can’t wait for 2019💋.