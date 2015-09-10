Nice Wheels! Kylie Jenner Gets Her Mercedes SUV Painted Baby Blue
Kylie Jenner already gave her Ferrari a fresh look
Credit: Courtesy Kylie Jenner
After giving her $320,0000 Ferrari from boyfriend Tyga a matte makeover, Kylie Jenner got her other expensive whip ls a fresh paint job.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an Instagram of her newly blue Mercedes Benz on Wednesday night.
“My mom gave me her old wagon when I turned 15 1/2 (crazy) and last year I bought myself my own,” she captioned the photo. “It was the biggest deal for me and still is! Thank you @stickercity for the makeover #babyblue.”
Jenner, 18, also posted a video of herself dancing behind the wheel with her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou.
Tyga, 25, gifted his girlfriend the white Ferrari for her 18th birthday in August, and she was photographed driving it with a cool coat of gray and red rims weeks later.