'Hella Way to End the Night!' Kylie Jenner Comes Home to Find Her House Filled with Red Roses

It’s not Valentine’s Day, but Kylie Jenner is being showered with love!

On Tuesday, Jenner, 21, came home to find nearly every inch of her house covered in red roses.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video of the romantic gesture on Instagram captioning it, “Hella way to end the night 🌹♥️,” in reference to her beau Travis Scott‘s song “Hell of a Night,” which was playing in the background.

In the clip, dozens of red rose bouquets can be seen lining her stairwell, her living and dining rooms, as well as her hallways. In addition to the flowers, lit candles were placed next to the arrangements — making it all the more breathtaking.

Jenner later shared shots of the flowers on her Instagram Stories. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also included a sweet shot of herself cradling her daughter Stormi, whose face couldn’t be seen.

Although Jenner didn’t explicitly say who the flowers were from, it wouldn’t be the first time Scott, 26, surprised her with a lavish arrangement.

In October, Jenner shared another Instagram video of flowers she was sent by her “hubby.”

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Kylie Jenner Instagram

“Just because flowers are the best kind,” Jenner captioned the shot, which shows pink and white flower petals on the floor below six white flower-filled vases. “Thank u hubby,” Jenner added.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper also went all out for Jenner’s birthday on August 10.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is ‘Very Happy’ with Travis Scott — But They Aren’t Married, Source Says

For the reality TV star’s 21st birthday, Scott gifted her with a vintage Rolls Royce.

The lavish present came after the “Yosemite” rapper’s sweet Instagram birthday shoutout. “Happy bday wifey i love u mommy u my heart rip toes and all. May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirt. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness,” Scott wrote.