Kylie Jenner Hits the Town with Her Besties and Boyfriend Tyga in Los Angeles

A blonde in black!

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a night on the town Thursday night with her best friends and boyfriend Tyga.

Jenner, 18, opted for a short, black long-sleeved dress with a front zipper and satin sleeves, pairing it with a pair of cut-out black patent heels.

Kylie Jenner (right) and friend Hrush Achemyan FameFlyNet

For dinner at Japanese restaurant Roku in West Hollywood, California, the reality star was joined by a large crew that included bestie Jordyn Woods, as well as family friend and makeup artist Hrush Achemyan.

Also in attendance was her rapper beau, 26, whom she hopped in the car with after the meal.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga Pap Nation / Splash News

“Last night, Karrueche Tran and Kylie Jenner had a girls night out with their two makeup artists (Hrush and TokyoStylez) and another girlfriend,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Karrueche and Kylie arrived separately both around 8:15 p.m. They sat at one of the booths in the main dining room and were seen noshing on delights like tuna tartare, baked crab hand rolls and popcorn shrimp. Everyone was drinking besides Kylie – She sipped on Evian water … Towards the end of their meal, they order smores and tiramisu for dessert. They left separately around 11 p.m., Kylie getting picked up by her boyfriend Tyga, while Karrueche headed to The h.wood Group’s Blind Dragon for Perez Hilton’s birthday party.”

Jenner also shared a few videos from the dinner on Snapchat, laughing and smiling with her pals.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star switched up her hair (yet again!) this week, debuting long, blonde locks (likely another wig from her famous collection).

Earlier on Thursday, the star and her sister Kendall Jenner, 20, celebrated the recent launch of their Kendall + Kylie collection at a Nordstrom luncheon.

At the event, the sisters told PeopleStyle this line differs from their collaborations with Topshop and PacSun because it’s “more sophisticated.”

“As we mature, our lines mature with us,” Kendall said.