Kylie Jenner 'Finds It Hard to Trust' Travis Scott When He's on Tour: Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are in need of some quality time amid their busy careers, a source tells PEOPLE.

As rumors of a rough patch in the relationship continue to swirl, an insider says the rapper’s travel schedule for his Astroworld Tour is a source of strain.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Travis’ tour has been hard for Kylie,” the source says. “They spend very little time together.”

“When he’s around, things are great with them,” the source adds. “But when he tours, Kylie finds it hard to trust him.”

RELATED: From Engagement Speculation to Rumored Cheating, Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Timeline

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

That said, the source confirms they are still together and that Scott is doing his best to reassure his girlfriend from afar.

“Travis keeps telling Kylie that she can trust him,” says the source. “He has been doing everything he can right now to regain her trust. He will soon be off for a few weeks and keeps saying he can’t wait to spend time with Kylie and Stormi.”

Reps for both Jenner and Scott did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up with Daughter Stormi While Showing Support for Travis Scott in Sweet Snap

The time apart is relatively new for the couple: Jenner, 21, brought 1-year-old daughter Stormi on the first leg of her dad’s tour. In addition to traveling around the country with him, Jenner and Stormi were backstage cheering him on when Scott, 27, took the stage alongside Maroon 5 and Big Boi at the Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta in February.

Jenner shared a sweet Instagram video of her daughter — dressed in Astroworld merch! — cooing as she watched her dad performing on TV, calling it “PRICELESS.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter Stormi Gets Her Own Room at Every Venue on Dad Travis Scott’s Tour

In February, TMZ reported that Jenner had accused Scott of cheating, which prompted him to cancel his Feb. 28 Buffalo, New York, concert and remain in Los Angeles. Scott announced on Twitter, however, that he had canceled and rescheduled his concert due to illness, and his rep strongly denied to PEOPLE that the rapper was unfaithful or that he and Jenner had fought about cheating. (A rep for Jenner had no comment.)

RELATED: Travis Scott Tells ‘Wifey’ Kylie Jenner ‘Love You’ During Concert After Denying Cheating Rumors

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Jenner’s trust issues were only exacerbated by the cheating scandal that recently engulfed her family after her longtime best friend Jordyn Woods admitted to hooking up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s child.

“Kylie had a rough week,” the source said. “She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like.”



However, according to the source, “Travis says he didn’t cheat.”

The source added that although “Kylie was upset at first,” the couple eventually moved past it.