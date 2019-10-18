Kylie Jenner Is ‘Happy’ That Travis Scott Is ‘Around’ More After Knee Injury: Source

Despite their split, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are spending as much time together as ever as the rapper recovers from a nasty knee injury.

The couple never officially lived together even when they were still dating, but a source tells PEOPLE that Scott frequently stays at Jenner’s home to maximize time with ther daughter, 20-month-old Stormi.

“It’s not anything new that they spend a lot of time together. Even after they decided to take a break, they still spent time together with Stormi. And Travis was always free to come and go at Kylie’s so he can see Stormi,” the source explains. “Now when he isn’t working, his free time is all about Stormi. Kylie and Travis always had fun co-parenting, but you can tell that Kylie is happy Travis isn’t working right now. She is happy that he is around.”

Scott fell during a performance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Queens, New York, on Saturday, telling concertgoers, ““I ain’t gonna lie, I think I just like, broke my knee right now.”

“He still might need knee surgery in L.A. and then he will recover at Kylie’s too,” the source says. “And as special holidays are coming up, they will continue to spend a lot of time together. They both seem great together. There is definitely hope things will work out”

The stars most recently joined forces to take their daughter to a pumpkin patch, and they’ve posted videos to social media showing them hanging out with their baby girl.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Wears Necklace from Ex Travis Scott While Giving Kylie Cosmetics Office Tour

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms.”

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” she added. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the two were committed to co-parenting and spending “equal time” with their daughter.

“They have split for now and are living apart,” explained the source. “Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie.”

“They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don’t want their split to affect Stormi too much,” the source added. “As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect Stormi.”

RELATED: Stormi Dances to a Remix of Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’ — See Travis Scott’s Sweet Comment

Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Since the breakup, the status of their relationship has remained up in the air, and a source told PEOPLE there is “absolutely hope that they will get back together.”

“It’s all over the place,” added another source. “They’re still figuring things out.”

And Jenner’s family is rooting for a reconciliation.

“Her family wants them to be together. Travis might not be perfect, but he’s a great partner and dad,” one source said. “Everyone would be upset if Kylie can’t figure things out with Travis.”

“They’re a great team,” the source added. “And it’s a good sign that they still enjoy hanging out.”