Kylie Jenner Poses with Sofia Richie in Matching Costumes at Handmaid’s Tale-Themed Party

Kylie Jenner provided two specialty cocktails: “praise be vodka” and “under his eyes tequila”

By Maria Pasquini
June 09, 2019 12:15 PM
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Praise be the party.

Just hours after kicking off pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s birthday celebrations, Kylie Jenner hosted a Handmaid’s Tale-themed bash at her Hidden Hills home.

Transforming her house to resemble Gilead, the fictional setting of the popular dystopian television series, the guests, who wore matching Handmaid’s costumes, were also given a choice of two specialty cocktails: “praise be vodka” and “under his eyes tequila.”

In addition to preparing an on-theme dinner, Jenner’s guests also sat down together to all watch some of the series together.

Among those invited to the intimate bash included Karanikolau, Jenner’s assistant Victoria Villarroel, her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, as well as Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Besides posing with Jenner at the bash, the 20-year-old model also documented her transformation into a handmaid on Instagram, captioning the slideshow, “Tonight transition was serious.. praise be.”

Anastasia Karanikolaou/Instagram
Skip
Sofia Richie/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video of 16-Month-Old Daughter Stormi Trying to Say Her Own Name

Following the dinner, Jenner appeared to be gearing up for an even bigger bash as she continued to celebrate Karanikolaou’s 22nd birthday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to share a short video of a bunch of her pals, all wearing matching pink sweats, while standing in front of a bus emblazoned with the words “Stas Turns 22”

“Road trip!” she could be heard yelling off camera.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Hours earlier, Karanikolaou and Jenner hit the town together, and ended up spending time at the same nightclub as her former best friend Jordyn Woods, as well as sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

Jenner and Woods, both 21, were there to celebrate Stassie’s birthday, although it’s unclear why Thompson, 28, visited the West Hollywood hotspot, according to TMZ.

While en route to the bash, Jenner shared a clip of herself and the birthday girl posing together in their vehicle, writing, “Bestie birthday weekend @stassiebaby.”

RELATED VIDEO: YouTubers Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson Call Out Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line for Being ‘Basic

Less than one month earlier, the two pals cemented their friendship while also paying tribute to Jenner’s 16-month-old daughter Stormi by getting matching tattoos of her name.

Showing off the inking on her Instagram, Jenner posted a photo in which the word “STORMI” could be seen written in tiny black lettering on her tricep.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Karanikolaou seemed to have gotten a matching tattoo on her own tricep, showing off her ink as well and telling Jenner, “Stop showing it!” — likely referring to her elbow scab, given that Jenner wrote, “That elbow scab” on top of the clip.

“Stassie!” the mother of one playfully chides as the pair laugh.

