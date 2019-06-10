Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash for 'Tone Deaf' Handmaid's Tale-Themed Party

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Who wants to be the one to explain The Handmaids Tale to Kylie Jenner?”

That’s one of many negative comments the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star received over the weekend, after she decided to host a Handmaid’s Tale-themed bash at her Hidden Hills home in honor of pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s birthday.

Jenner, 21, shared photos on her Instagram story of the party, which counted assistant Victoria Villarroel, makeup artist Ariel Tejada, as well as Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie as guests.

All wore matching Handmaid’s costumes and sipped on specialty cocktails (named “praise be vodka” and “under his eye tequila”). Meanwhile, Jenner’s house was transformed to resemble Gilead, the fictional setting of Margaret Atwood’s popular dystopian novel and its Elisabeth Moss-led television adaptation.

Though all appeared to be having fun, some critics online questioned Jenner and her friends for ignoring the point of Atwood’s story, and the themes of female oppression it tackles.

“I honestly believe Kylie Jenner did NOT understand The Handmaids Tale if she’s throwing a themed party about it,” wrote one.

“She does realize it’s about rape and oppression… right?” said another.

Others were more direct, calling it “disturbed,” ” tone deaf as f—,” and asking “what’s wrong with her?“

“Women like Kylie Jenner will never lose bodily autonomy and access to abortion care,” wrote one critic. “Margaret Atwood’s Handmaid’s Tale isn’t a joke. This is offensive when people are suffering every day without full access to reproductive care. Countless people are harmed by societal tendencies like those in the Handmaid’s Tale. Jenner and friends are using insane privilege to dip their toes into the waters of oppression.”

I honestly believe Kylie Jenner did NOT understand The Handmaids Tale if she’s throwing a themed party about it. — Boss (@Thebossthehoss) June 9, 2019

But why is Kylie Jenner having a handmaids tale party… she does realize it’s about rape & oppression… right? — christina (@tinatheweina) June 9, 2019

Am I the only one completely grossed out that Kylie Jenner is throwing a handmaids tale party…? Also am I really surprised — Devon (@devonrose23) June 9, 2019

A rep for Jenner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but some were more sympathetic toward the star.

“Dressing up as characters from a show or movie is extremely common,” said one fan. “People have dressed up as murders and drug dealers but that doesn’t mean they support it. Y’all quit being the f—ing fun police.”

“Okay totally convinced Kylie Jenner can throw one hell of a party by the looks of her IG story,” another tweeted. “Whattt Handmaid’s Tale theme? Obsessed. Yessss Praise be hunni.”

“In a weird way that’s cool AF,” said one, another adding, “I’m so jealous of Kylie Jenner’s Handmaid’s Tale party it looks soooo FUN!!!!! #praisebe.”

Okay totally convinced @KylieJenner can throw one hell of a party by the looks of her IG story. Whattt handmaids tale theme. Obsessed. Yessss Praise be hunni. — Justine Nichols (@jtinenichols) June 9, 2019

Kylie Jenner really threw a Handmaids Tale theme party.

In a weird way That’s cool af. Lol — martita guey (@marta_csalas) June 9, 2019

I’m so jealous of @KylieJenner handmaids tale party it looks soooo FUN!!!!! #praisebe pic.twitter.com/o58Ua3uw0l — Vanessa Espinoza (@Lovely_nessss) June 9, 2019

Jenner’s Handmaid’s Tale party was one of the few ways she celebrated Karanikolaou’s 22nd birthday.

Also on Saturday, Jenner shared a short video of a bunch of her pals, all wearing matching pink sweats, while standing in front of a bus emblazoned with the words “Stas Turns 22”

“Road trip!” she could be heard yelling off camera.

Hours earlier, Karanikolaou and Jenner hit the town together, and ended up spending time at the same nightclub as her former best friend Jordyn Woods, as well as sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson. (Both Jenner and Woods, 21, were there to celebrate Stassie’s birthday, although it’s unclear why Thompson, 28, visited the West Hollywood hotspot, according to TMZ).

While en route to the bash, Jenner shared a clip of herself and the birthday girl posing together in their vehicle, writing, “Bestie birthday weekend @stassiebaby.”

Less than one month earlier, the two pals cemented their friendship while also paying tribute to Jenner’s 16-month-old daughter Stormi by getting matching tattoos of her name.