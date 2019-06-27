Kylie Jenner feels “lucky” to call Khloé Kardashian her sister.

On Thursday, Jenner, 21, shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a baby resting on Khloé in honor of the Revenge Body star’s 35th birthday.

“Khloé no time or distance apart could ruin the bond we have,” Jenner began. “I feel so lucky to call you my sister. Thank you for all the love, guidance, and laughter throughout the years… my life truly wouldn’t be the same without you.”

She added, “I feel so blessed to take the journey of life together because there will just never be another you. Happy Birthday🎈 ♥️.”

The sweet message made Khloé emotional as she responded, “I’m not crying. No I’m not crying 😢😢😢.”

“Kylie!!!!!! I love you so much! My life would not be the same without my beautiful family! I love you so much! You are a huge part of my happiness! Thank you for being the best sister!!!! My ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Khloé added.

Jenner’s post comes after big sister Kim Kardashian West celebrated Khloé by posting a pair of snapshots featuring the birthday gal with her daughter True, 14 months, and Kim’s 17-month-old daughter Chicago.

Joining Khloé, True and Chi for the group shot, where the girls were all seated on a couch together, were Jenner‘s 16-month-old baby girl Stormi and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream Renée, 2.

“Happy Birthday @khloekardashian I have never met anyone like you,” Kim, 38, began her caption. “Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I’m so grateful to have a sister like you. I’m so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!”

Khloé couldn’t resist ribbing her older sister in her sweet reply in the comments section before expressing her gratitude, writing, “Wow wow wow!!! You’re not a huge caption kind of girl so this is earth shattering! I love you and I am honored to be your sister 🙏🏽💜👑.”

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Peter Kramer/Getty Images

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian‘s 35 Sexiest Photos Ever in Honor of Her 35th Birthday

While Khloé was surprised by Kim’s tribute, the most shocking birthday wish came from Khloé’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” he captioned a photo of the star with True.

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” he continued. “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

Tristan, 28, first allegedly cheated on Khloé just days before she gave birth to their daughter in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — and it’s been over for good since he hooked up with Jenner’s longtime best friend, 21-year-old Jordyn Woods, in February.

The Woods scandal is currently unfolding on the family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. On last Sunday’s episode, Khloé claimed Tristan was full of remorse after the incident and even expressed suicidal thoughts.

“He’s like, ‘I can’t stop thinking about you and what mess I have caused,’” she said. “He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me. Oh, so I’m just allowed to say ‘I’m going to kill myself’ at any time? That’s crazy.”

Nevertheless, she asked one of Tristan’s friends to check on him and make sure he was okay. (A rep for Thompson did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Makes Dirty Joke as She Gifts Khloé a Crystal Eggplant Clutch for Her Birthday

“The fact that Khloé is sitting here heartbroken but still worrying about Tristan’s feelings and the possibilities of him being upset or possibly hurting himself — I mean, it just goes to show that Khloé is an unbelievable person that loves so hard and so much,” Scott Disick told viewers. “Somehow she just keeps getting the short end of the stick, and it’s unfair and it’s hurtful and it’s really hard for me to sit and watch.”

A source told PEOPLE this week that while Khloé and Tristan’s relationship was already on the rocks before he made out with Woods, at the time, she still hoped they could get back on track.

“Now, she would never go back with Tristan,” said a different source. “She knows that he will never change.”