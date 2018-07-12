Kylie Jenner: Someone Started a GoFundMe to Raise the $100M She Needs to Become a Billionaire

Apparently, $900 million isn’t quite good enough.

One day after Forbes declared that cover star Kylie Jenner is set to become one of the world’s youngest self-made billionaires, fans of the reality star and makeup mogul did their part to give her the extra bump she needs to reach the milestone.

Following the release of the cover, comedian Josh Ostrovsky, aka The Fat Jewish, created a GoFundMe page to help Jenner, 20, earn the $100 million she needs to tip her net worth into the billions.

“Kylie Jenner was on the cover of Forbes Magazine today for having a net worth of 900 million dollars, which is heartbreaking,” he wrote. “I don’t want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn’t have a billion dollars. WE MUST RAISE 100 MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP HER GET TO A BILLION, PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD, THIS IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.”

At the time of publication, the fundraiser had a single donation of $5.

Jenner, who officially surpassed older sister Kim Kardashian West as the most profitable member of the family, turned her idea to launch lip kits into a $900 million business in the span of two years. And if she maintains the same pace, she’s likely to surpass Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

Kylie Jenner Forbes/Jamel Toppin

Forbes reports that Kylie Cosmetics has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since its initial launch, including an estimated $330 million in 2017 alone. Forbes estimates the brand alone — which Jenner maintains sole ownership of — is worth nearly $800 million.

But that’s not even all of her earnings.

When taking into account Jenner’s product endorsements (she’s done sponsored posts for Fit Tea Wraps, waist trainer company Waist Gang Society and more), Keeping Up with the Kardashians paycheck, Kendall + Kylie clothing line and Puma deal, Forbes “conservatively” estimates the star is worth $900 million.

Jenner credits her more than 100 million social media followers as the key to her success. “Social media is an amazing platform,” she says in the Forbes cover story. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”