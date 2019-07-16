Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Anxiety and ‘Growing Up in the Light’: ‘I’m Human’

Kylie Jenner is opening up about struggling with fame and anxiety.

During her recent girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the newest launches from her Kylie Skin line, the 21-year-old reality star shared an emotional Instagram post, captioning a dreamy photo of herself on the beach at sunset.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength,” Jenner began. “Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul then referenced her emotional year, which included losing her best friend Jordyn Woods after a cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and celebrating her daughter Stormi‘s first birthday.

“I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes,” she wrote. “My first tattoo was ‘sanity’ to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again.”

Kylie Jenner with Travis Scott and Stormi

Jenner continued: “I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go.”

“We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves,” she concluded. “Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. Now is your season. We all have a magnificent destiny.”

Jenner’s famous sisters showed their support with comments on the heartfelt post.

“Amen sweet sister!!!!” Khloé, 35, wrote. “I am proud of you always.”

Eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian added, “I am proud of you. Let it out.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE that, despite her hardships, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star “is very happy with her life” and her relationship with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” the insider said. “Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying.”

The source then added, “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

Scott, 28, and Stormi both joined Jenner on the recent trip to Turks and Caicos, along with Jenner’s pals Anastasia (Stassie) Karanikolao, Sofia Richie, makeup artist Ariel Tejada and her assistant Victoria Villarroel.

“Let the adventures begin,” Jenner captioned a slideshow of images of the group boarding their private plane over the weekend, adding the hashtag Kyle Skin summer trip.