Kylie Jenner Shares Cute Story About Her First Kiss – and Then Phones Him Out of the Blue
Talk about a blast from the past.
Kylie Jenner spent part of her day thinking back on her first kiss, sharing the adorable details with friends Anastasia Karanikolaou and Shamari Maurice for a segment on her new app.
Jenner, 18, said in fourth grade she gave her friend Matthew a peck on the lips in a mutual friend’s front yard.
Not content just with the memory, Jenner decided to see if the number she had for Matthew still worked.
“I miss you, Mathew,” Jenner yelled when her long-lost friend picked up, surprised to hear from her.
The only problem? Matthew didn’t quite remember the smooch the way Jenner did, at first denying he was her first kiss.
“Matthew, you know you were,” Jenner insisted. “You know what I’m talking about.”
Matthew finally relented, saying he did remember, and even adding in a detail their friend’s butler, whom Jenner had forgotten.
Jenner and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner recently unveiled newly launched apps and websites designed to give fans a closer look at their lives. Kylie’s app hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart on Sept. 16, shortly after launching.