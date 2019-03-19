Kylie Jenner Is 'Trying to Find a Bigger Circle of Friends' After Jordyn Woods' Betrayal: Source

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have been in contact despite the model's alleged affair with Tristan Thompson
Kylie Jenner isn’t looking to make the same mistake twice after the fallout with Jordyn Woods.
A source tells PEOPLE that Jenner has had limited contact with her former best friend despite the model’s alleged affair with Tristan Thompson.
“Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” the source says. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.”
And while Jenner isn’t cutting Woods out of her life entirely, she’s also working to strengthen other friendships. (In a Buzzfeed interview, Jenner once said that after being introduced through Jaden Smith, Woods “put her name in my phone and we just got closer and closer throughout the years and realized all we need is each other. Now we are our only friends!”)
“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” the source explains. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.
A source recently told PEOPLE that the Kardashians are allowing the makeup mogul to work out her friendship with Woods on her own.
“It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her,” the insider said. “Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.”
Earlier this month, Woods appeared to be making an effort to patch things up with Jenner by “liking” a photo the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on Instagram, which shows her wearing red latex pants and a white crop top. (Woods later “unliked” the photo.)
The news of Woods’ alleged rendezvous with Thompson, 27, who co-parents daughter True with Khloé Kardashian, has been especially hard for Jenner.
“She has basically lost part of her world,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything.”
The two have been best friends since high school, with Woods living in Jenner’s house, accompanying her on lavish vacations and helping take care of her daughter Stormi.
“Kylie just can’t make sense of what happened,” the source added. “She still has so many questions for Jordyn. Who knows when Kylie will get over this.”
On March 1, Woods, appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to share her side of the cheating scandal, claiming that Thompson kissed her while she was on her way out of an afterparty at the NBA player’s house weeks ago.
“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she told Pinkett Smith, who asked if it was a peck or something more romantic. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”
Although Woods has admitted she made a mistake, she’s denied being the reason why Thompson and Kardashian, 34, are no longer together.
“I’m no home wrecker,” Woods said. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love. And someone that I’ve seen — has a beautiful daughter. I never was trying to steal someone’s man.”
Shortly after Woods’ interview was posted online, Kardashian slammed the model, tweeting, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”
However, in a series of emotional tweets the next day, Kardashian softened her tone and placed the blame fully on Thompson.
“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she wrote. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”
“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” she added in a follow-up tweet about Woods.
Kardashian went on to share that she wants to focus on her “blessings,” which include her 11-month-old daughter True.