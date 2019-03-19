Kylie Jenner Is 'Trying to Find a Bigger Circle of Friends' After Jordyn Woods' Betrayal: Source

Kylie Jenner isn’t looking to make the same mistake twice after the fallout with Jordyn Woods.

A source tells PEOPLE that Jenner has had limited contact with her former best friend despite the model’s alleged affair with Tristan Thompson.

“Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” the source says. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.”

And while Jenner isn’t cutting Woods out of her life entirely, she’s also working to strengthen other friendships. (In a Buzzfeed interview, Jenner once said that after being introduced through Jaden Smith, Woods “put her name in my phone and we just got closer and closer throughout the years and realized all we need is each other. Now we are our only friends!”)

“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” the source explains. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the Kardashians are allowing the makeup mogul to work out her friendship with Woods on her own.

“It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her,” the insider said. “Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.”

Earlier this month, Woods appeared to be making an effort to patch things up with Jenner by “liking” a photo the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on Instagram, which shows her wearing red latex pants and a white crop top. (Woods later “unliked” the photo.)

The news of Woods’ alleged rendezvous with Thompson, 27, who co-parents daughter True with Khloé Kardashian, has been especially hard for Jenner.

“She has basically lost part of her world,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything.”

The two have been best friends since high school, with Woods living in Jenner’s house, accompanying her on lavish vacations and helping take care of her daughter Stormi.

“Kylie just can’t make sense of what happened,” the source added. “She still has so many questions for Jordyn. Who knows when Kylie will get over this.”

On March 1, Woods, appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to share her side of the cheating scandal, claiming that Thompson kissed her while she was on her way out of an afterparty at the NBA player’s house weeks ago.