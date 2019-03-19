Khloé & Tristan
23 featured stories since

Kylie Jenner Is 'Trying to Find a Bigger Circle of Friends' After Jordyn Woods' Betrayal: Source

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have been in contact despite the model's alleged affair with Tristan Thompson

placeholder
By
Jodi Guglielmi
March 19, 2019 01:14 PM

Kylie Jenner isn’t looking to make the same mistake twice after the fallout with Jordyn Woods.

A source tells PEOPLE that Jenner has had limited contact with her former best friend despite the model’s alleged affair with Tristan Thompson.

“Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” the source says. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.”

And while Jenner isn’t cutting Woods out of her life entirely, she’s also working to strengthen other friendships. (In a Buzzfeed interview, Jenner once said that after being introduced through Jaden Smith, Woods “put her name in my phone and we just got closer and closer throughout the years and realized all we need is each other. Now we are our only friends!”)

“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” the source explains. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner
Jordyn Woods/Instagram

A source recently told PEOPLE that the Kardashians are allowing the makeup mogul to work out her friendship with Woods on her own.

“It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her,” the insider said. “Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.”

Earlier this month, Woods appeared to be making an effort to patch things up with Jenner by “liking” a photo the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on Instagram, which shows her wearing red latex pants and a white crop top. (Woods later “unliked” the photo.)

The news of Woods’ alleged rendezvous with Thompson, 27, who co-parents daughter True with Khloé Kardashian, has been especially hard for Jenner.

RELATED: How Kylie Jenner Has Supported Jordyn Woods: TV Fame, Luxe Vacations, a Car and a Makeup Line

“She has basically lost part of her world,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything.”

The two have been best friends since high school, with Woods living in Jenner’s house, accompanying her on lavish vacations and helping take care of her daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods and Stormi

“Kylie just can’t make sense of what happened,” the source added. “She still has so many questions for Jordyn. Who knows when Kylie will get over this.”

On March 1, Woods, appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to share her side of the cheating scandal, claiming that Thompson kissed her while she was on her way out of an afterparty at the NBA player’s house weeks ago.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she told Pinkett Smith, who asked if it was a peck or something more romantic. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”

Although Woods has admitted she made a mistake, she’s denied being the reason why Thompson and Kardashian, 34, are no longer together.

“I’m no home wrecker,” Woods said. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love. And someone that I’ve seen — has a beautiful daughter. I never was trying to steal someone’s man.”

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Cassidy Sparrow/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty

RELATED: Will Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Remain Friends After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal?

Shortly after Woods’ interview was posted online, Kardashian slammed the model, tweeting, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

However, in a series of emotional tweets the next day, Kardashian softened her tone and placed the blame fully on Thompson.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she wrote. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” she added in a follow-up tweet about Woods.

Kardashian went on to share that she wants to focus on her “blessings,” which include her 11-month-old daughter True.

Skip
Khloé & Tristan
23 featured stories since
Tristan Thompson Denies Cheating with Jordyn Woods but Khloé Kardashian 'Can't Trust Him': Source
2/19/2019
Kardashians Didn't Believe Rumors About Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods: 'She Was Like Family'
2/20/2019
Khloé Kardashian Likes Tweet Calling Tristan Thompson a 'Sick Man' amid Cheating Scandal
2/20/2019
Jordyn Woods Has Been Trying to Apologize to Khloé Kardashian: 'She's Completely Remorseful'
2/21/2019
Khloé Kardashian ‘Still Can't Believe’ Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods 'Hooked Up': Source
2/23/2019
Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Had Plan to ‘Deny Hooking Up If They Got Caught’: Source
2/23/2019
Kim Kardashian Took Khloé on a 'Relaxing Getaway' amid Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods Scandal
2/25/2019
Did Khloé Kardashian Just Call Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods 'Snakes'?
2/24/2019
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photos of True and Penelope After Thanking Fans for Support
2/26/2019
Jordyn Woods Officially Erased from Khloé Kardashian's Good American Squad Post Cheating Scandal
2/26/2019
Jordyn Woods Says Her Fling with Tristan Thompson Was a 'One-Time Thing': Source
2/27/2019
Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Cheating Scandal: 'They're Sorry Because They Got Caught'
2/28/2019
Khloé Kardashian Says Jordyn Woods 'Is Not to Be Blamed': 'This Was Tristan's Fault'
3/2/2019
Khloé Kardashian 'Figuring Out' How to Include Tristan Thompson in True's 1st Birthday: Source
3/6/2019
Khloé Kardashian Posts About Convincing Her Mind to 'Let Go' After 'Painful' Cheating Scandal
3/5/2019
Khloé Kardashian's Ex Tristan Thompson Spotted with Mystery Woman After Jordyn Woods Scandal
3/6/2019
Khloé Kardashian Says Hearts ‘Should Be Treasured, Not Broken’ After Tristan Thompson Split
3/8/2019
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photos of True Amid Tristan Thompson Drama: 'Future So Bright'
3/11/2019
Khloé Kardashian 'Needs Time' to Heal Before Dating Again After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
3/11/2019
Malika Haqq Says Best Friend Khloé Kardashian Is Doing 'Good' in Wake of Cheating Scandal
3/17/2019
Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson a 'Good Dad' to True 2 Weeks After Jordyn Woods Scandal
3/17/2019
Kylie Jenner Is 'Trying to Find a Bigger Circle of Friends' After Jordyn Woods' Betrayal: Source
3/19/2019
Khloé Kardashian Says Baby True 'Made It All Worth It' After Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal
3/19/2019

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.