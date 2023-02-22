Kylie Jenner Says She Feels Most 'Connected' to Kim Kardashian, but Her Favorite Sister 'Changes over Time'

Kylie Jenner isn't afraid to pick favorites.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, revealed Kim Kardashian is her favorite sister "right now" — but which sibling is in her good books "changes over time."

"Kim has changed so much recently," Kylie told Vanity Fair Italy. "We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Kylie also picked which sister she had the least in common with, sharing, "Without a doubt Kendall. You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that's how it works with us."

The Kardashians star shared what she has learned from her siblings.

"Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall, the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney, the value of health and the need to not be superficial," she shared. "Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may. Kim is really strong, really resilient."

Kendall, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie and Kim. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The reality star also opened up about relationship with her mother Kris Jenner who she said is " the strongest woman I know."

"From an early age she instilled in us the idea that we could do something great," she shared. "I don't know how she does it, but she always manages to be perfect, perfect in every moment."

She continued, "As long as I was living at home with her, she was my mom. When I left home, she became my best friend. As far as business is concerned, my mother is my bulldog and my protector. I respect her so much."

Kris Jenner (left) and Kylie Jenner. Vivien Killilea/Getty

Kylie also has a tight bond with Caitlyn Jenner.

"My father has always been there. At school, at all the plays, at sporting events. She was always there," she recalled. "She taught me one of the most important lessons: to learn to respect yourself, not to be afraid of who you are. It is a fundamental lesson."

In 2020, Kylie and Kendall, 27, opened up to PEOPLE about how Caitlyn publicly coming out as transgender brought them closer together.

Caitlyn, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Source: Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

"My dad has always been an inspiration to me, from winning the gold medal at the Olympics to getting her pilot's license," Kylie said at the time. "However, watching her live out her true self has been the most inspiring of them all. She's our hero."

"When my dad came out as transgender, our relationship grew," Kendall added. "She could finally be honest with me. We could talk about deep emotions she was feeling through that time. Growing up my dad was not usually one to talk about her feelings, so that was a big step for us."