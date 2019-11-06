Kylie Jenner has been hanging out with rapper Drake one month after her split from Travis Scott, multiple sources reveal.

“He and Kylie have been spending time together recently,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.”

Another friend tells PEOPLE that Kylie, 22, and the rapper, 33, have been hanging out “romantically” since she and Scott called it quits in October.

However, while some close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the “In My Feelings” rapper see a potential romance blossoming, another insider insists the duo are “just friends.”

A source close to the makeup mogul also denies the pair is dating.

News of their recent hangouts comes after Jenner attended Drake’s 33rd birthday bash last week at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Kylie and Drake have been known to run in the same circles as the Kylie Cosmetics founder and her big sister Kendall Jenner even attended Drake’s New Year’s Eve party at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah in January.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Kylie and Scott, 28, were taking a break after two years of dating.

Kylie publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms.”

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie said of their 1-year-old daughter. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Kylie and Scott have certainly made sure to put Stormi first as they came together on Oct. 17 to take their baby girl on a trip to the immersive Halloween-themed jack-o’-lantern experience Nights of the Jack.

The trio was joined for the evening by Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and two of her three children: son Reign Aston, 4, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 7.

According to an onlooker, the famous family appeared to be enjoying themselves during their hour-plus stay as they checked out the thousands of hand-carved and illuminated jack-o’-lanterns at the event, set on the sprawling grounds of King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California.

“Everyone got into the Halloween spirit early as everyone, kids included (except Stormi!), wore spooky masks,” the source told PEOPLE.

All of the parents were “extremely hands-on,” the insider continued — noting that exes Kylie and Scott “were such a great team.”

“They were very involved with Stormi, taking turns rolling her around in a pink, Ariel-themed stroller,” the onlooker adds. “They were extremely attentive and had their eyes on her at all times.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that [Kylie’s] family wants them to be together,” adding “Travis might not be perfect, but he’s a great partner and dad. Everyone would be upset if Kylie can’t figure things out with Travis.”

As for Drake, the rapper has been single in recent months.

The rapper shares 2-year-old son Adonis with artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

Drake confirmed the long-rumored news that he fathered a child with Brussaux on numerous tracks on his double album Scorpion, which was released in June 2018.

On Monday, Drake shared a sweet photo on his Instagram Story, which shows the baby boy sporting “I ❤️ Daddy” socks.