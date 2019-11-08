Kylie Jenner and Drake 'Flirt and Hang Out' but Aren't 'in a Relationship,' Source Says

Kylie Jenner and Drake may be involved, but it’s nothing serious.

One month after splitting from Travis Scott, multiple sources revealed to PEOPLE that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, and “God’s Plan” rapper, 33, have been hanging out.

“Kylie is doing great. She considers herself single,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that “her main focus is Stormi, but she is also young and likes to have fun.”

‘She has been hanging out with Drake. Mostly together with other friends as well,” the source adds. “She has known Drake for a while. They are not in a relationship. It mostly seems like they have chemistry, flirt and hang out. Nothing too complicated.”

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that Drake and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who have “been friends for a long time,” have “been spending time together recently,” as another friend added that the pair have been hanging out “romantically” since she and Scott, 28, called it quits.

However, while some close to the pair see a potential romance blossoming, another insider insisted they’re “just friends.” A source close to the makeup mogul also denied that the pair is dating.

News of their recent hangouts came after Jenner attended Drake’s 33rd birthday bash last month and was also spotted at the rapper’s Halloween party. Drake, who shares 2-year-old son Adonis with artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux, has been single in recent months.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner and Scott were taking a break after two years of dating, with the reality star publicly confirming the news a few days later.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she said of their 1-year-old daughter. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Despite their split, Jenner and Scott have also been spending time together as the rapper recovers from a nasty knee injury, which he got during a performance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival last month.

The couple never officially lived together even when they were still dating, but a source previously told PEOPLE that Scott frequently stays at Jenner’s home to maximize time with their daughter.

“It’s not anything new that they spend a lot of time together. Even after they decided to take a break, they still spent time together with Stormi. And Travis was always free to come and go at Kylie’s so he can see Stormi,” the source explained. “Now when he isn’t working, his free time is all about Stormi. Kylie and Travis always had fun co-parenting, but you can tell that Kylie is happy Travis isn’t working right now. She is happy that he is around.”

“He still might need knee surgery in L.A. and then he will recover at Kylie’s too,” the source added. “And as special holidays are coming up, they will continue to spend a lot of time together. They both seem great together. There is definitely hope things will work out.”