Kylie Jenner Still Sees Drake 'Occasionally,' Source Says: 'It Doesn't Seem Serious'

Since her split from Travis Scott last month, Kylie Jenner has been living the single life.

“Kylie doesn’t seem to be dating,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She sees Drake occasionally, but it doesn’t seem serious. She could be doing it just to make Travis jealous.”

A rep for Drake had no comment. Reps for Jenner and Scott did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

PEOPLE confirmed in October that Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner had been “hanging out” with rapper Drake, 33.

According to the source, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is focused on Stormi, her 21-month-old daughter with Scott, and her booming business. She announced on Monday that she sold 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million to beauty conglomerate Coty.

“She is of course very excited about business this week,” the source says. “She still sees Travis and they spend time together with Stormi. It seems to be more of a friendship.”

According to the source, Jenner and Scott had different priorities. “She really wanted to settle down with him and have another baby,” the source explains. “He seems to want more freedom.”

Insiders previously told PEOPLE that while Jenner and Drake, a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, had been spending time together, they’re “not in a relationship.” Other sources insisted the two were just friends.

“Kylie considers herself single,” said one source earlier this month. “She has known Drake for a while. It mostly seems like they have chemistry, flirt and hang out. Nothing too complicated.”

Jenner and Scott have continued to spend time together since their split as they co-parent their daughter. She recently traveled to Houston with a group of friends to attend his Astroworld Festival.

“It was important for her to support Travis’ festival,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi.”