Kylie Jenner Drags Makeup Artist Ariel Tejada to DMV to Get His Driver’s License

Kylie Jenner certainly earns friendship points for choosing to spend her day at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 21, revealed she dragged longtime friend and makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, to the DMV Tuesday in order to help him get his driver’s license.

“So the adventures today – I am making Ariel get his f— license,” Jenner says in a video shared to her Instagram Story. “So he’s been studying all day. I told him yesterday, and we’ve been studying.”

In another clip, the two sit inside the DMV and Jenner quizzes Tejada, 24, asking if he’s ready for the test.

“I think so,” he says, as he reveals he’s “a little” bit scared while burying his face in Jenner’s shoulder.

Despite the nerves, Tejada passed with flying colors, as Jenner shared a sweet video of him happily skipping out of the building and triumphantly throwing his arms in the air.

“You passed!” she exclaims.

Jenner got her own license in August 2013, with sister Kourtney Kardashian sharing an Instagram photo of her behind the wheel.

“Look out world! @KylieJenner is a licensed driver!” she wrote.

Jenner previously surprised Tejada with an epic surprise party to ring in his 24th birthday in May. The star also gifted him with a sparkling diamond eternity band from XIV Karats he’d been eyeing for months prior.

Their friendship started in 2015 after Jenner spotted his impressive makeup work while scrolling through Instagram.

“[Kylie said,] ‘I never do this, but I direct messaged him on Instagram and sent him my number.’ Her message was a picture of a black screen, and it said, ‘Look, whenever you’re in L.A., I want to work with you, let me know,’” Tejada told Allure. “I messaged her back, ‘I’m available whenever. I’ll fly out tomorrow if I have to.’”

Their trip to the DMV comes days before the airing of the highly-anticipated, two-part finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which will address Jordyn Woods’ alleged affair with Tristan Thompson.

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode, first posted by E! News, Khloé Kardashian learns that Woods, who is Jenner’s longtime best friend, hooked up with Thompson. Kardashian and Thompson share 14-month-old daughter, True, together.

“Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night,” family friend Larsa Pippen says in the clip as Khloé, 34, cries.

Though Kris Jenner insists the family has to learn “the whole full story,” Kim Kardashian West argues that “Tristan admitted it!”

Jenner, meanwhile, can be heard saying, “I’m just like, ‘What were you thinking?’”

Khloé also weighs in, saying, “I knew who he was – I never in a million years thought that’s who she was,” and, “It just sucks it has to be so public.”

Jenner’s friendship with Woods – who has denied having sex with Thompson – ended following the scandal, though the former pals were spotted, along with Thompson, partying at the same West Hollywood nightclub earlier this month.

“Kylie has had a very hard time moving on from their friendship. But not being able to rely on Jordyn’s friendship has actually been great for Kylie,” a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that while the pair are “occasionally” in touch, their relationship will never be the same.

“Kylie is still in contact with Jordyn occasionally, but they are never going to be best friends ever again,” said the source. “Kylie has moved on and seems very happy.