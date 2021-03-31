Kylie Jenner Donates $500K to Help Teen Cancer Patients in Honor of Friend Harry Hudson

Kylie Jenner’s donation helped build a new lounge for teens undergoing treatment at the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Kylie Jenner is honoring her friend Harry Hudson, a singer-songwriter and cancer survivor, by helping teens undergoing cancer treatment.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donated $500,000 alongside funds from nonprofit organization Teen Cancer America to build a new lounge space at Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The area will serve the unique needs of adolescent and young adult cancer patients, according to a release.

Jenner, 23, first received the money to help build the lounge in 2017, when she announced that she would celebrate her birthday by raising funds for Teen Cancer America through the sales of her Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection.

"Teen Cancer America is an incredible organization, and I'm so blessed that I was introduced to it through Harry," Jenner said in the press release. "It's been an incredible process to see this come to life, and I send well wishes to all patients and their families."

The new space, named the "Hey, I'm Here For You Teen Lounge," features video games, a big screen TV, movies, a meditation room and space for the patients to interact and connect with one another.

Hudson, 27, was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma 2013. After being successfully treated, he has since established his own charity for teens with cancer, also called Hey, I'm Here For You.

"I am so grateful for Kylie's friendship and the impact she's had on my life and my cancer journey," he said in the release. "She has always been there for me, and together, we wanted to figure out a way to be there for other young people who are battling this disease."