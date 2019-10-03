Kylie Jenner Denies Having a '2am Date' with Ex Tyga amid Break from Boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has confirmed her split from Travis Scott — and denied rekindling things with an old flame.

Hours after news broke on Tuesday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper were taking a break from their relationship, the Daily Mail, reported that Jenner, 22, reunited with ex-boyfriend Tyga at a recording studio inside the Sunset Marquis.

Jenner was photographed leaving Delilah in West Hollywood in the early hours of Wednesday morning with friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine, who were then seen at the studio. However, on Thursday morning, Jenner denied she was there to see Tyga, 29.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga,'” she tweeted. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

The cosmetics mogul added in another tweet: “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Jenner and Tyga dated on and off for three years before calling it quits in 2017. Shortly after, Jenner began dating Scott, with whom she shares 20-month-old daughter Stormi.

On Tuesday, an insider confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott, 28, “are taking some time but not done.”

“They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles,” said the source.

According to a second source, Jenner and Scott’s clashing priorities contributed to the split.

“There were several issues that made them decide to take a break,” said the second source. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.”

But while the makeup mogul is ready to settle down and expand their family, Scott is still focused on his booming music career. According to the source, the stress of their lifestyles put a strain on the relationship.

“She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs,” said the source. “Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

The separation comes after Jenner and Tyga crossed paths in a Las Vegas nightclub at the end of August.

According to TMZ, the exes were both at the Sapphire Club, where the Kylie Cosmetics founder was celebrating Sofia Richie‘s 21st birthday. The two reportedly exchanged pleasantries and mingled amongst the two groups before coming together in the Karaoke Room to party.