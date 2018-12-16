Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott and Says He and Kanye West Have 'Moved on' from Their Feud

Kylie Jenner is coming to boyfriend Travis Scott’s defense after fans accused him of taking a “petty” shot at Kanye West — even after the 41-year-old rapper shared that the pair had moved past their differences.

Although the recent drama surrounding the “I Like It” rapper, 41, has centered mostly on Drake, Scott got caught up in the feud because of his song “Sicko Mode,” which the Canadian rapper is featured on. In the song, both Drake and Scott rap about how they prefer “checks over stripes,” which refers to Nike, a brand they both have deals with, and Adidas, which makes West’s Yeezy sneakers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shortly after West tweeted on Saturday that “it was all love” between him and Scott, the 26-year-old rapper shared a photo of himself wearing some Nike merch on his Instagram story, which many fans assumed was a jab at West.

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock; Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Jumping to Scott’s defense, Jenner explained that there was nothing but “positive energy” between her boyfriend and her brother-in-law.

“He’s not being petty,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside screenshots of Scott’s picture and one of West’s tweets referencing the Nike vs. Adidas lyric. “This is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design).”

“Everyone is good, moved on, living life,” she added. “For anyone who wasn’t aware – travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. Point is.. It’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy.”

he’s not being petty. this is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware – travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy. ♥️ https://t.co/E5eZHXjvvg — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 16, 2018

RELATED: Kim Kardashian ‘Just Wants’ Kanye West ‘Off Twitter’ Amid Drake and Ariana Grande Feuds: Source

Although West and Drake’s feud is nothing new, the latest drama began on Thursday, when the Ye rapper took aim at Drake, tweeting over 125 times and claiming the “In My Feelings” rapper threatened his family, targeted people suffering from mental illness and contacted his wife, Kim Kardashian, and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, behind his back.

However, on Friday, West seemed to squash his beef with both Drake, 32, and Scott, writing in a since-deleted tweet that despite the drama, “Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back. We love everyone.”

He went on to share that he was meeting up with Scott, and that there would “never be a checks over stripes line again on a Trav song.”

Meeting with Trav tonight bet it never be a checks over stripes line again on a Trav song on Donda — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

Met with Trav at my crib this morning We expressed ourselves It’s all love — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

The next day, he added that he “met with Trav at my crib this morning,” explaining that the pair had “expressed ourselves” and now “it’s all love” between them.

Although Kardashian West publicly supported her husband on Thursday, calling West a “genius” and warning Drake to “never threaten my husband or our family,” a source told PEOPLE that she’s ready to put the controversy behind them now.

“Kim doesn’t plan on making another comment about the drama and she asked Kanye to do the same,” said the insider. “Clearly he is not doing well again. Kim just wants him off Twitter.”

Another source previously told PEOPLE that despite her defense of West, the drama is “very stressful for her because she doesn’t know when it will stop and what he will do next.”

“It seems it’s the unpredictability that really stresses her out,” added the source, explaining that West doesn’t communicate with her before he publishes tweets.