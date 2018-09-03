Kylie Jenner Cuddles Travis Scott as Couple Steps Out for Date Night in Malibu

Date night!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott kicked off their Labor Day weekend with a romantic dinner at Tra di Noi in Malibu on Friday.

Jenner, 21, was spotted wrapping her arms around Scott, 26, as the couple exited the restaurant. Both wore all black for the outing, with the rapper’s newly blond braids peeking out from underneath his hat.

The stars, who have been dating since connecting at Coachella in April 2017, recently posed for their first-ever photo shoot together for the cover of GQ‘s August issue. In the interview, it was revealed that Scott hates restaurants, with Jenner telling the magazine they typically “don’t go on dates.”

But that doesn’t mean they’re not spending time together. In fact, their bond is stronger than ever, and when asked whether they’re worried about the so-called “Kardashian curse” — the belief that all the men who date a member of the famous family ultimately end up derailing — the couple was completely unfazed.

“Kylie actually likes me for me. … I’m not into all the other s—,” he said. “I don’t get involved. I’m over here. Kylie is different.”

Jenner was equally unbothered by the notion, acknowledging that while Scott isn’t “really cool” with her and her family’s level of fame, “he deals with it, because we love each other and we have a family.” (They welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1)

“For sure, I know he doesn’t like the attention,” she said. “That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won’t come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t ever see us together, that’s okay with me, because we just do our thing.”

Sources previously told PEOPLE that welcoming a daughter has only strengthened the couple’s bond.

“Kylie’s relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger,” said one source. “Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better.”

“Kylie spends so much time with Stormi,” the source added. “She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on. She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”