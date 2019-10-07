Kylie Jenner Posts Cryptic Quote About Choosing to 'Be Happy' After Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner is reflecting on what it means to be happy in the wake of her split from Travis Scott.

Late Sunday night —after hitting Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with a group of friends — Jenner posted a quote on her Instagram Story seemingly alluding to her newly single state of mind.

“Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy. No person will make you happy unless you decide to be happy,” the quote reads. “Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you.”

PEOPLE confirmed last week Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after over two years together.

“They are taking some time but not done,” said a source. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms.”

She added that the two are prioritizing their 20-month-old daughter Stormi.

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Though speculation swirled on both ends — that Jenner had reunited with her ex Tyga after the split and that Scott had cheated on Jenner with an Instagram model — both denied the rumors.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” Jenner tweeted, referring to paparazzi photos of her two friends outside a studio Tyga had been using in Los Angeles.

On his Instagram Story on Friday, Scott wrote, “It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true.”

“Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real,” he added.

One source told PEOPLE last week that “several issues” contributed to the breakup. According to the source, while Jenner “is all about family life and really wants a second baby,” Scott is focused on his booming music career.

“She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs,” the source explained. “Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

Still, the source said the two remain focused on their daughter, even as they live apart.

“They are both great parents and will co-parent,” the source said. “They don’t want their split to affect Stormi. As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect her.”

“There is absolutely hope that they will get back together,” the source added. “They are both young, but smart when it comes to their relationship.”