WATCH: Kylie Jenner Crashes at Momager Kris' House, Finds Comfort in Sister Khloé Post Tyga Split

If you haven’t been keeping up with Kylie Jenner since her breakup from boyfriend of two years Tyga, just grab your phones.

The night before news of her breakup was public on Thursday, the youngest KarJenner exchanged Snapchat conversations with sister Khloé Kardashian while home alone at momager Kris Jenner‘s Calabasas mansion.

“Do any of you OGs remember my old bedroom? I think I’m gonna be in here for a few days, I miss it,” Kylie said in one Snap video.

The newly single LipKit entrepreneur was far from being lonely at her childhood home as Khloé shared words of encouragement during their Q&A.

“In three words Kylie, who is Kylie Jenner?” the older sibling asks as Kylie responded, “The real Kylie Jenner is sensitive, weird and I love really hard,” and posed her own question: “Can you tell me who you think I am?”

Supportive sister Khloé chose sweet adjectives to describe the 18-year-old by replying, “Kylie Jenner is so incredibly smart, deeply deeply loving and incredibly generous, I have a lot more words that you are Kylie but I do want to say hysterical as well.”

Kylie and Tyga’s on-again, off-again relationship included a brief split in November, when Jenner skipped Tyga’s birthday party.