KUWTK Sneak Peek: Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble Toast to an Annoyed Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is not happy when she has to wait on Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to take a shot before leaving for dinner

Kylie Jenner is just looking to have a good time.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the famous family gathers for a night out together. But before they leave to hit the town, Kylie decides she wants to take a few shots — much to mom Kris Jenner's dismay.

"Should we take a shot?" Kylie asks sister Khloé Kardashian as their mom looks on. "Tonight's a different kind of night."

"I'm not a shot girl," Khloé says. "Once I start drinking tequila, I have to stay to tequila?"

Once Khloé backs out of taking a pre-dinner shot, Kylie, 23, recruits Kris' longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble. As the two prepare their drink, Kris becomes increasingly agitated and ready to leave.

"Let's go or not go," Kris yells. "Kylie and Corey, let's go!"

But Kylie and Gamble certainly don't seem pressed on time.

"I will do whatever we do, this is how we live," Gamble says. "We don't rush. We float through life like unicorns."

"I'm taking a shot!" Kylie says. "Let me f------ live!"

When Kris suggests that they can drink at the bar, Kylie and Gamble decide to dedicate their shot to the matriarch herself.

"To Kris!" Kylie says. "To patience."

"To patience and no stress," adds Gamble.